A car that generates its own fuel would solve a huge number of problems in one fell swoop. The Dutch Lightyear is one of the first manufacturers to offer a car that collects its own energy when parked, but they are certainly not the first company to play with the idea. This hydrogen-powered Volkswagen T2 was available more than 30 years ago.

According to seller Luc’s Cars in Bruges, Belgium, this Volkswagen T2 generates its own hydrogen to drive. The seller tells TopGear Netherlands that the bus would only need water. Unfortunately, he cannot tell you how the technology works. We also cannot imagine how you can make hydrogen without added energy (such as electricity).

Collaboration of Dutch and Belgian authorities

The T2 converts the hydrogen into electricity for an electric motor with a fuel cell. The hydrogen-powered Volkswagen T2 was a collaboration between the Dutch DSM, the Belgian Nuclear Research Center and the company Euroventures. The ultimate goal was to build a hydrogen-powered city bus with bus company Den Oudsten.

If it is possible at all, then the technology would certainly not have been viable. The T2 has only 777 kilometers on the clock. If the generation of hydrogen went very quickly, more kilometers would have been driven. In addition, everyone would now drive a self-heated peut for free. It all sounds a little too good to be true.

The Volkswagen T2 on hydrogen does not work now

In any case, testing is not possible, because the Volkswagen T2 on hydrogen is currently not working. The seller says that it will not be an easy repair, and that you should see this car as a beautiful museum piece.

The seller does not yet dare to say what the hydrogen-powered Volkswagen T2 should cost. He had already received an offer from someone who wanted to rebuild the bus to a normal T2, but the seller thought that was a shame.