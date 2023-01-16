Now that Porsche is actually going to take the 911 Dakar into production, it is difficult to estimate the brand’s next step. Will there be a Porsche truck? Or are we going back to the fifties and sixties with a tractor? Or a six-wheeled pick-up like this Porsche 944 6×6? They probably like it in America. Or maybe it’s something like a desert toy in the Middle East?

The special Porsche is for sale in Germany 914 Boxer garage. There they worked on the project from 1995 to 2021. In the end, it took 2,500 working hours. That is 104 days of non-stop work or 313 eight-hour working days. So you can say that the builders have put their heart and soul into this Porsche 944 6×6.

Specifications of the Porsche 944 6×6

Let’s start with the base, the Porsche 944 S2. You can still recognize it from the front view. A third ventilation hole has been made in the bumper for extra cooling. That hole is supposed to cool the engine from a Porsche 968. That 3.0-liter four-cylinder has been overhauled and originally produced about 240 hp. Power goes to the four rear wheels.

The rear part of the powertrain comes from two Audi 200 Turbos. The car is equipped with a coilover kit all around. Will there be a Porsche 944 somewhere with only two adjustable dampers? The Porsche 944 6×6 also has the headlights of a 924 Carrera GT and sits on the 17-inch wheels of a Porsche 911 Turbo of the 993 generation.

The price of the special Porsche 944

Inside, the orange and black theme continues in the upholstery. The Targa roof over your head is custom made and can be completely removed. The loading space of 205 square centimeters has an elegant oak floor. If you want to hang something behind the Porsche 944 6×6, you can easily do so with the towbar, which has a camera aimed at it.

It has completely passed the German TÜV inspection and has already covered 1,200 kilometers in this form. If you want to make sure your neighbor, the rest of the village and probably the rest of the world don’t have the same car as you, this car is definitely for you. The German seller is asking 175,000 euros for the Porsche 6×6.