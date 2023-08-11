Normally we advise to leave a car where the towing eye is already in the bumper (or where the cap of the towing eye is missing) immediately. But in this case you can make an exception. Left or right you will get crazy maintenance bills with this car anyway. This BMW M5 of the E39 generation no longer has a V8, but a W10 engine from Volkswagen. He is currently in Belgium.

It’s not a craft project from someone who couldn’t choose between BMW and Volkswagen. That wouldn’t even be possible, because Volkswagen never offered a W10 engine. This is a development car from Volkswagen itself. Big boss Ferdinand Piëch was so impressed with the car that he drove his own private kilometers with it. And now the car can be yours.

Volkswagen once loved the W engine

Volkswagen was fond of the W engine at the end of the nineties. The Passat had a W8 and the Bentley, Volkswagen and Audi cars could be ordered with a W12 engine. The pinnacle is of course the W16 engine of the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron. During the development of all these engines, Volkswagen toyed with the idea of ​​a ten-cylinder, presumably for the Phaeton.

The seller of this BMW M5 writes: ‘During the development of the W16, W12, W10 and W8 engines, they were looking for a test car for Ferdinand Piëch. Since at that time there was no car that could handle the power of the W10 engine, the choice was made for the BMW M5 with a manual gearbox.’ There also seems to have been a VW Golf equipped with this engine.

The power of the BMW M5 with W10 engine

The power of the W10 engine in the BMW M5 is 500 hp and the torque is 550 Nm. With the hood closed, there is hardly anything to see from the outside of the M5. Inside, the counters behind the steering wheel have been replaced and there are extra meters in front of the gear lever. It is not known how the car ended up outside the Volkswagen collection. So don’t ask how it is possible, but take advantage of it.

Maintenance will be one thing for this car. Volkswagen will undoubtedly have used as many standard parts as possible, but things like head gaskets will be difficult to come by. With a bit of luck it is literally a W12 with slightly fewer cylinders, but you only find out when you open the engine. The price is on request.