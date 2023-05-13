In 2011 we drove the BMW 1M Coupé for the first time. Like a bad rom-com relationship, it was love at first sight. ‘Buy, drive and never look back’, we advised you at the time. An American car collector has only followed that wise advice for a third. He bought it, but he barely drove the 1M. Now, twelve years later, he is putting the BMW 1M Coupé up for sale.

The first owner only drove 220 kilometers with the spicy 1-series. The car was part of a collection and was therefore not used. The seller tells TopGear that some kilometers have now been added because they have been to a few BMW meetings. The total now stands at 246 kilometers. It is one of the 740 copies that made the crossing to America.

Specifications of the BMW 1M Coupé

Under the hood is the N54 engine. This 3.0-liter six-in-line got two turbochargers and a six-speed manual gearbox. The power is 340 hp and the torque is 450 Nm. A sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 4.9 seconds and then you can continue up to 250 km/h. The 1M Coupé also has a limited slip differential.

Here, the BMW 1M Coupé cost 79,950 euros at its introduction (in Belgium you paid 51,300 euros for the basic model). The value has increased considerably. Seller Enthusiast Auto Group puts the BMW 1M Coupé up for sale for $199,990. Converted, that is about 180,000 euros. And then you have to get him this way too.