Close your eyes and imagine you have a Lamborghini Countach in the garage. Now tell me what you would like to do with it? Just look at it and not drive it? In that case, you can shake hands with the owners. In the 33 years of the car’s existence, no owner has really used this Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition.

In 1990, a doctor from Detroit bought a Lamborghini Countach with 138 kilometers on the clock with his hard-earned money for an amount that would now amount to about 580,000 euros. In the seventeen years he’s owned his car, he probably looks at the Countach often, but driving is not one of them. In total, he only drives his car for 13 kilometers in 17 years.

Countach with the lowest odometer reading in the world

In 2007 the dealer buys back the Countach. For years to come, the car remains in a car collection in Ohio, where it is only driven to keep the parts lubricated and running smoothly. The current owner buys the car in 2020 and three years later the car is waiting for the next owner at RM Sotheby’s. The odometer reading of the Lambo is now just under 250 kilometers.

The V12 ensures that this Countach can go from 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds. Although the question is whether anyone has ever done that in this car. The top speed of 295 km/h will also never be tapped. The black Lamborghini is even still on its original 1990s Pirelli P Zero tires. You may need to swap those.

The car will be auctioned in America on Thursday. It is estimated that the Countach 25th Anniversary Edition should yield between 450,000 and 900,000 euros. The seller thinks that this may be the Countach with the lowest odometer reading in the world. Don’t forget to break it in?