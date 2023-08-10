Finding an older car with low miles is a big challenge for most cars, but in the more exclusive areas it’s the other way around. An Audi R8 with 30,000 kilometers? There are plenty of those. One with more than 300,000 kilometers? Then you have to search very carefully. There is currently one for sale in the Netherlands. And it is even a copy with a manual transmission. We dare to say that this must be the Audi R8 with the highest mileage in the Netherlands.

The Audi R8 with V8 was about a year old when it came to the Netherlands. Since then it has been in the possession of the same owner, who used it as a daily transport. Now there is 308,800 kilometers on the counter. Apart from some entry damage to the driver’s seat, you would not easily say that the R8 has driven so many kilometers. Even the buttons in the interior still look okay, something that is sometimes different with Audis of this generation.

Six years ago we saw this Audi R8 with 250,000 kilometers Bell Roundto our valued colleagues from, er, the Dutch branch of Auto Bild. There, the owner said that the V8 engine was replaced by a fresh one at 120,000 kilometers. Something to keep in mind now that it is for sale with more than 300,000 kilometers on the counter. Other than that, there wasn’t much going on at the time.

What should the Audi R8 with the highest mileage cost?

The R8 is currently standing for sale for 54,995 euros in Venlo. This makes it not even the cheapest in the Netherlands, because there is still a black copy with 90,000 kilometers for sale for 48,000 euros. You also have a white one with 90,000 kilometers on the clock for the same money. However, this is by far the cheapest R8 with a manual gearbox: the next two cost 75,000 euros, but they have only run 47,000 and 29,000 kilometers. A good deal? Judge for yourself.