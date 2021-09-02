The market for racing simulators exploded during the corona time last year. Everyone was bored at home and decided to look for the digital asphalt. Design houses Pininfarina and Zagato saw the trend and teamed up to develop their own simulators. So far nine have been built and one of them is waiting for your offer. This Pininfarina racing simulator is called the Leggenda and it is located in Switzerland.

Made in Italy

The Pininfarina racing simulator is handmade at the factory in Cambiano. The inspiration for this sim came from the Cisitalia 202, a car that Pininfarina drew in the middle of the last century. It has a wooden Nardi steering wheel, a manual gearbox and of course three pedals. The gauge comes from Hanhart. Finally, they spray painted the sim Argento Vivo and applied Marrone Tobacco leather. It is not known what hardware the simulator uses, but it will not be an entry-level Logitech.

Perks on the Pininfarina Racing Simulator

The lucky buyer will immediately receive a three-year membership to the eClassic Club. This allows you to participate in training sessions and informal races online. You will also receive training in the eAcademy. In addition, they digitally build a car of your choice, so that you can race digitally with your own classic. It is estimated that the highest bid for the Pininfarina racing simulator will be between 110,000 and 140,000 euros. Bidding closes on September 17 at RM Sotheby’s.