The naturally aspirated V12 with manual gearbox is dying out. You can go to GMA if you have 3.5 million euros in your pocket, but beyond that you have to search hard. Fortunately, there are still some options if you can think a bit creatively, because there is a new car with a V12 with a manual gearbox for sale – although in this case the new car is a bit older. Even better: you can get this new Aston Martin DBS with a nice discount.

We don't know whether it belonged to an old lady, but fortunately it was not used by the British secret service. In Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace James Bond wrote off two copies of the DBS. One flew over and the other was attacked by a pack of angry Alfa Romeos. Besides its virgin mileage, there is something else that makes this DBS unique.

The chassis number of the Aston Martin DBS ends in 00001, which means that this is one of the first DBSs ever built. This particular example was purchased in January 2008 and has covered less than 1,500 kilometers since then. Even the license plate holder on the back is completely free of ugly holes or scratches. It's up to you to put a license plate on it – or not, of course.

The car comes from the Middle East

The car was bought new by someone from the United Arab Emirates. The car was built according to the requirements of the American market, but with some minor adjustments. Normally cars have side marker lights, but this one does not. The car does have a mileage counter, for example. In any case, the steering wheel is on the left, that's the most important thing.

The 6.0-liter V12 in the long nose of the Aston has 517 hp and 570 Nm, giving it a top speed of just over 300 km/h. If you shift gears a bit well with the six-speed gearbox, a sprint from 0-100 should be possible in 4.3 seconds. Not bad for a car that weighs almost two tons ready to drive.

A nice discount

New, the car cost more than 300,000 euros in the Netherlands, but according to the auctioneer, this virtually new DBS should fetch around €100,000. So that's a nice discount. Bonhams Auction House recommends that you first give the car a thorough technical inspection before driving it, as standing still for a long time is not always good for a car. Will you pick it up in England?