We would like to make a nice link with the European Championship and such, but then we would just fall through the basket. We only understand cars, not football. Straight to the point: this Lamborghini Gallardo, once owned by David Beckham, is now for sale in the Netherlands.

According to seller Classic Youngtimers Consultancy, the car was delivered new to the star footballer on September 21, 2004. He was playing for Real Madrid at the time and received the car from the Lamborghini dealer in the Spanish city. Beckham’s Gallardo is therefore LHD, but does have an odometer.

The Gallardo is finished in the color Grigio Altair and carries a stripe from front to back in the Italian tricolor. The interior features black leather with light gray stitching (Grigio Phoenix, for those in the know).

The specs of David Beckham’s Lamborghini Gallardo

Behind the front seats we find a 5.0-liter V10, mated to a six-speed E-Gear transmission. This was Lambo’s first semi-automatic. The 5.0 is the predecessor of the well-known 5.2 V10 that is also in the newer Huracán and in the Audi R8. It delivers 500 hp and 510 Nm, good for a 0-to-100’je of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 309 km/h.

David Beckham’s Lamborghini Gallardo has run 6,200 kilometers. According to the seller it has always been well cared for and maintained. You can buy the special Lambo pick up for a mere 112,500 euros.