Is it an Airstream or is it a Volkswagen? The answer is ‘yes’. Maybe you’ve never heard of it, but you’re watching the Volkstream here. As far as we know, the only one in the world. It is a Volkswagen T1 van with an interesting one butt lift. In addition, this van has a modern Subaru boxer engine for some extra oomph.

The Volkswagen T1 Volkstream is the result of a collaboration between restorer Jeff Gagnon and artist Randy Grubb. Technically, the van was completely restored and received modern Wilwood brakes, an improved steering and finally a 2.5-liter Subaru boxer engine. Completely modern on the bottom, but the van is all the more classic on the outside.

You may know the Volkstream from SEMA

Like an Airstream caravan, this T1 bus has aluminum sheet metal with pop rivets on the back. It probably doesn’t look great on a modern bus, but on the old T1 from the fifties it fits perfectly. You may also know the car from the SEMA fair in 2019, where the Volkstream was also shining. The bus is now in Portland, USA.

The 2.5-liter boxer engine comes from a Legacy from 2000 and is no longer air-cooled. Incidentally, this engine does not have a turbo and the power should be around 150 hp. Seems more than enough for a bus where you have to cruise quietly. The bus is for sale Bring A Trailer and the highest bid is currently $63,000. You tap him on the head?