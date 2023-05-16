There are quite a few steps between the manual gearbox and the full automatic. For example, you have a robotized manual gearbox (whatever a DSG actually is) or the transmission of the Koenigsegg CC850, which is a kind of manual automatic transmission. But did you know that there is also a manual gearbox without a clutch pedal? It was one of Saab’s excesses, and there is now a 900 with such a Sensonic gearbox for sale.

Sometimes the Saab 900 Sensonic is described as a car without a clutch – that’s not quite right, because only the pedal is missing. As soon as you move the lever of the manual gearbox, the car itself operates the clutch. The idea was the best of both worlds: the pleasure of a manual transmission without having to connect in traffic jams.

That’s how fast we were able to find two copies in the Netherlands with such a Sensonic. And they don’t have to cost the world. The first is one with 291,000 kilometers on the clock and a price of 3,950 euros. The Saab 900 you see in the photos has 213,000 kilometers on the clock and may cost 6,750 euros. This is a Talladega version with 185 hp.

You have to get used to it

The salesman Saab Specials tells TopGear that it “always takes some getting used to” when you drive a Saab with Sensonic. We think you should also buy the car if you are looking for something special for your collection. It’s quite a funny chapter in the rich history of the defunct brand. Looks good next to a Saab 9-5 Sportcombi or a Saab 9-2X.

Not everyone is positive about Sensonic

In the TopGear episode The Worst Car In The History Of The World the transmission has already passed. The big problem is – you guessed it – the lack of the clutch pedal. When parking, you cannot let the clutch slip a little to move smoothly and there is some delay between releasing the brake and engaging the box.

Especially if you want to parallel park on a hill, it is a challenge. The moment you release the brake, the clutch needs a moment to engage. If you stand with your nose down, it will roll forward slightly before the clutch engages and you drive backwards. And that goes just a little too fast.

Multiple versions of Sensonic

The company Fichtel & Sachs already introduced the Saxomat in the fifties. This transmission basically worked the same way. You could get this box in the Saab 93, but also in the Fiat 1800, Lancia Flaminia and the Opel Rekord, for example. The technology never really caught on. After a brief revival in the Saab 900 in the 1990s, you don’t really see the system in cars anymore.

In motorcycles you have something called a quickshifter. You can also change gear without using the clutch itself. The operation of this is slightly different: the quickshifter interrupts the ignition so that the powertrain is relieved, allowing the transmission to shift. Incidentally, you can in principle change gears in any car with a manual transmission without using the clutch pedal. But this is entirely at your own risk.