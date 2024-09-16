Imagine being able to acquire a custom-made ray of sunshine, reflected directly from space, to shine exactly where you want it. A provocative startup called Reflect Orbital He claims that it will soon be possible, but there are still many unanswered questions about how (and if) this will actually work.

A dream reflected in space

Reflect Orbital has started taking reservations to “reserve a ray of light,” promoting this innovative idea with a demo video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, the startup’s co-founder, Ben Nowackformer intern of SpaceXuses an app outdoors, in the dark of night, to control the position of the company’s reflective mirrors. Upon selecting his location, the area around him suddenly lights up, as if he were under powerful stadium lights.

But is it all real? Both Mashable and some viewers of the video have raised questions about the veracity of the footage. Is it a real test of Reflect Orbital’s service or just a simulation? The answer, at least for now, remains uncertain.

The Mystery Surrounding Reflect Orbital

One of the most worrying issues is the fact that Reflect Orbital has not yet launched the satellite equipped with mirrors, element key to realizing this futuristic vision. On the startup’s website, these “sunbeams” are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025, but it’s unclear how they plan to do so.

And here come the crucial questions: How much will it cost? And, most importantly, how much will consumers have to pay for this “sunlight on demand” service? So far, Reflect Orbital has not published any prices on its website, and in an interview with Nowack At the beginning of the year, neither reporters asked nor did he provide details on the costs.

Despite our attempts to contact the startup for financial clarifications, we have not yet received a response. However, it is easy to imagine That an idea of ​​the type it won’t be economicconsidering that Also Launches of smaller, less expensive satellites can require investments of around a million dollars.

An idea that might never see the light of day?

In addition to the costs, there is also the real risk that this project could turn out to be a failure. Historically, the efforts to reflect sunlight from space they have had little success, except for a brief successful attempt by the Russians. And although Nowack can have the right experience thanks to his background at SpaceX, who will pay the bill?

Conclusions: Dream or Reality?

Reflect Orbital He’s trying to sell a dream, but is it a dream that can come true? And youwhat do you think? It would be fascinating illuminate a specific area to suit you pleasure with sunlight reflected from space? Or, do you think this is all just an idea? ambitious destined to remain so?

Keep following us on iCrewPlay to stay updated on this history and other news from the world of technology and innovation. Who knows, maybe one day we will be able to Really buy a ray of sun.