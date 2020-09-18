I.The first prefabricated houses were built in the 1960s. According to industry estimates, around half a million prefabricated houses were erected in Germany by the beginning of the 1990s. They are for sale in many places today. Because they are usually located on large plots in a neighborhood with good infrastructure, the old buildings are popular with young families. The floor plans with large rooms and daylight bathrooms are also often generous. A lot can be made out of this, the experts from the Association of Private Builders (VPB) know. But the purchase is not entirely without risk.