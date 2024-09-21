In Mexico, few things matter more than the present. For example, the boom in the number of credit cards issued in the country in the last year. As of July 2024, 35.5 million cards are in circulation in the country, an increase of 2.5 million bank debt contracts compared to what was reported in July of last year, according to the most recent figures private sector credit cards in Mexico issued by commercial banks and reported to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). On average, banks issue 6,616 credit cards per day.

Today more than ever it is possible to acquire goods through a card swipe even if the resources are not at hand. Basic consumption is the priority for Mexicans, and the increase in credit cards is a sign of the liquidity needs of Mexicans, as explained in an interview with Ariel Méndez, Stock Market Analyst from B×+.

Consumer loans, which include credit cards, payroll and personal loans, as well as automotive loans, represent 24.3% of the total private banking portfolio in the country, and have increased by 18.7% compared to what was recorded in 2023. Within this sector, credit cards have gained speed by increasing 13.5%, followed by payroll loans with 10.7%.

However, the waste is not in abundance, because although there are more cards in the wallets of Mexicans, their purchasing power is less. “The amount used has slowed down, and the destination of these resources has changed in the last 12 months. A year ago, cards were used mainly to buy plane tickets, now the largest percentage is destined for supermarkets,” says Méndez. “This change in the dynamics of consumption is a reflection of the economy, where basic consumption is the priority of Mexicans, and the increase in credit cards is a sign of the liquidity needs of Mexicans,” he points out.

Obtaining financing is not free, and the banks that grant these loans are the big winners. Until July of this year, commercial banks obtained 245.977 billion pesos from credit cards, an increase of 9.1% more than the previous year. And it is a profitable business: of the total number of debtors, only 3% of them are registered as non-payers, according to the Delinquency Index registered by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

While the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 points on Wednesday, a different story is being written for Mexico. The Bank of Mexico, according to the stock market analyst, is facing higher inflation in Mexico, which casts doubt on whether it will follow the US central bank’s lead. “The rate cut in Mexico encourages the issuance of credit, with a more attractive rate to attract customers. Although interest income for banks decreases, this effect is offset by the growth of the total portfolio,” says Méndez.

The increase in the minimum wage, the subsidies granted through social support from the government and remittances at maximum levels contribute to the enthusiasm of banks to continue granting consumer loans. “The risk of an increase in the rate of default continues to exist, and in a context of economic slowdown, the probability increases, so financial groups and banks have increased their financial reserves to face such risks,” concludes Méndez, from Bx+.

