The shale oil sector in the United States is experiencing a wave of company acquisitions that marks the beginning of a new era, dominated by giants who prefer to buy competitors rather than explore new deposits.

Last week, Diamondback Energy was the last company to announce a purchase, that of Endeavor Energy, for 26 billion dollars (129 billion reais), a union between two of the 10 largest operators in the so-called Permian Basin, a region that contains the largest reserves of unconventional crude oil in the United States.

This type of oil, trapped in the rock, is extracted through the injection of water and chemicals at very high pressure, which fractures the rock and allows the extraction of black gold, a technique known as “fracking”.

In October, ExxonMobil announced the disbursement of 59.5 billion dollars (295 billion reais) to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, the largest producer in the Permian Basin, before other mergers and acquisitions, such as Occidental Petroleum and CrownRock, a few months ago.

“This consolidation was expected, because the scenario was fragmented”, with many operators, including some of modest size, explained CFRA's Stewart Glickman. “They want to grow in the basin.”

“There are easily 50 companies with a significant number of wells in Texas,” added Richard Sweeney, a professor at Boston College.

– Fragmentation x profitability –

The fragmented scenario gives technical limitations to fracking, an extraction method criticized for the amount of water and chemicals it requires. Until now, it was not possible to practice lateral drilling, also known as horizontal, a technique that allows exploring rocks that would otherwise require the installation of another well, often kilometers away from the initial point of production.

“Longer lateral drilling means fewer wells and therefore lower costs,” highlighted Kathryn Mikells, chief financial officer at ExxonMobil, when presenting the Pioneer purchase to analysts.

The aggregated plots – generated from these mergers of companies and their oil fields – open up new possibilities in terms of horizontal or directional drilling, by allowing different deposits of hydrocarbons to be reached from the same well.

– More oil? –

Although increased investment in the Permian Basin has helped push U.S. oil production to an all-time high above 13 million barrels per day, analysts point out that the wave of mergers will not necessarily translate into production. bigger.

“It's competition that generates more barrels,” pointed out Bill O'Grady, of Confluence Investment Management. “Concentration should moderate production.”

Companies “will look to reduce the unit cost (of each well), which should make them a little more selective about which wells they explore,” rather than increasing volumes, agreed Richard Sweeney. “They are in no rush to dump more barrels on the market.”

Behind this buying fever, there is, in fact, a cautious view about the future of the sector. “It's cheaper to buy another company's reserves than to look for new ones in other areas of the United States,” explained Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates. “And there are not many attractive opportunities abroad. Therefore, I believe that consolidation will continue.”

Shareholders of publicly traded oil groups “will not be enthusiastic about a massive expansion project” and development of new deposits, which could erode the dividends and share buybacks they are accustomed to,” said Stewart Glickman.

The trend is observed in a context marked by the exit of large banks from financing oil and gas projects, such as BNP Paribas, Barclays and HSBC. The fight against climate change could condemn, in the long term, fossil energies, which continue to represent more than 75% of global energy consumption.

In the gas sector, there were also some transactions, mainly the purchase of Southwestern Energy by Chesapeak Energy, announced in January. Glickman expects more moderate consolidation in this sector, as the price of natural gas in the United States is at its lowest levels in three and a half years, which illustrates the instability in this sector, which is very sensitive to the weather.