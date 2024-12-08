TikTok Shop It is a proposal of e-commerce powered by TikTok, the popular social network known for its short and dynamic videos. This initiative seeks to combine entertainment with shopping, allowing users to purchase products directly from the platform.

This service already operates in markets such as China and the concept is summarized in that instead of browsing through catalogs in the style of amazon either AliExpressusers discover products through recommendations and demos of their favorite influencers. Now I could arrive in Spain.

TikTok Shop would be about to arrive in Spain: this is what it consists of

According to information published by the media South China Morning Post (SCMP), rumors have been made known that TikTok Shop It could arrive in Spain in the coming weeks. The platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDancewould be preparing its launch in the country, possibly coinciding with the Christmas season, a strategic time to capture the attention of potential buyers.

The entry of TikTok Shop in our country would mean clear competition to electronic commerce, although with a different approach. Instead of product lists, it focuses on dynamic content where users content creators show and recommend articlesoften in live broadcasts. This method, a novelty in the West, is common in Asia and has proven to be successful.





For now, the exact release date has not been confirmed, rumors suggest that TikTok will take advantage of the proximity of Christmas days to introduce this new format in Spain, seeking to attract both young users and brands interested in exploiting this model of e-commerce.