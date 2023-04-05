Searches by the Guardia di Finanza in the offices of As Roma and in the offices of Lazio and Salernitana as part of investigations into the buying and selling of rights to sports performances and transfers of some players.

The financiers of the Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Rome, at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Capital, carried out a search and seizure order at the As Roma offices. The judicial police activities refer to transfer operations of professional footballers which took place in the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Attorney’s office Tivoli

Furthermore, the financiers, at the disposal of the Tivoli prosecutor’s office, carried out searches at the offices of Ss Lazio Spa and Us Salernitana 1919 srl for transfer operations of players between the two clubs which took place in the 2017/18, 2018/19 sports seasons, 2019/20 and 2020/21. The ongoing investigations, which the Public Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for, competent for the place where Lazio has its registered office, “are not connected with other investigations carried out by other Public Prosecutors’ Offices of which there has been news in the media – it is explained in a note – Proceed for the crimes referred to in Articles 8 and 2 of Legislative Decree 74/2000 (issuing of invoices for non-existent operations and fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent operations), and for the crimes pursuant to articles 2621 of the civil code and 2622 of the civil code (crimes of false corporate communications)”. The searches were arranged in order to acquire, as required by art. 247 cpp, accounting and non-accounting documentation relating to the transfer of sportsmen and women, and in particular that relating to the contracts signed between the two companies, the agreements between the companies and the individual players, the payments made, the methods with which the fix the official sale price and the value of the players sold.