Minister makes the comment on the same day that the PF carries out searches at addresses linked to Mauro Cid and Wassef, Bolsonaro’s former lawyer

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinowrote on his Twitter profile this Friday (11.Aug.2023) that there are several studies that show that buying and selling jewelry is a “classic path” of money laundering. “Many see it as a ‘safe’ crime, which will be hidden forever. Therefore, it is essential to always investigate the matter, when there are indications of illegalities“, wrote Dino on his Twitter profile. The minister’s statement comes on the same day that the PF (Federal Police) searches addresses linked to Mauro Cid and Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) former lawyer Frederick Wassef, in an investigation into the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations. The PF stated that the operation seeks to clarify crimes of embezzlement and money laundering.