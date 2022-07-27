New package of incentives in the state of New Jersey where Governor Phil Murphy announced the upgrade of the Charge Up program with the ability for residents to buy a plug-in hybrid or electric car and receive a bonus of up to $ 4,000. The cap of the relief will be available for battery-powered cars priced below $ 45,000. For models with a higher cost and up to $ 50,000, the incentives still provide a contribution of $ 2,000 plus an additional $ 250 bonus for those who decide to install a wall-box.

“There is no doubt that the tide has turned and that electric vehicles are now a legitimate alternative, equal to their internal combustion competitors in price if not superior in performance”, Governor Murphy explained during an event, for NJ.com. The state’s incentive program is already in its third year and in that time, 13,000 electric vehicles have started to circulate on the country’s roads. The program is part of New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, which expects the state to achieve 100% green energy by 2050. The governor’s office said the transportation sector accounts for more than 40% of gas emissions the state’s greenhouse, making it a major focus of the plan.

EV legislation enacted in New Jersey provides a total of 30 million annual incentives for the Charge Up New Jersey plan on a twenty-year basis. If federal incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles are added to the discount provided by the local program, a US citizen, resident in the state governed by Phil Murphy can buy a car on tap for a relief of 11,500 dollars. An ambitious plan is to electrify North America, with a major effort to support change locally.