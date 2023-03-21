“Rentaved”: buying an apartment has become considered a bad investment

Most private investors began to consider the purchase of an apartment as an unprofitable investment option. This was reported to Lente.ru by analysts from the investment and development company Rentaved.

According to experts, 88.7 percent of the surveyed existing investors in Moscow and the Moscow region noted a strong decline in the investment potential of apartments. Of these, 27.9 percent no longer consider real estate a profitable investment, 32.3 percent are convinced that profitable lots on the market currently serve as exceptions to the rules and are not going to acquire new properties in the near future. 28.54 percent of respondents noted a decrease in the investment attractiveness of apartments, however, they believe that residential complexes and individual lots remained on the market that can bring big profits to investors. Thus, only 11.26 percent of respondents retained confidence in residential real estate as a profitable investment tool.

“It can be stated that against the backdrop of the events of the last two years, the investment potential of new buildings and secondary housing has dropped significantly due to a number of factors. First, investors’ uncertainty about the future. In the current instability, many are simply not ready for large investments in long-term projects. The second point is that apartment prices have risen sharply in recent years, and now many experts expect that they will begin to correct back. As a result, some investors either took a wait-and-see attitude or switched to other market segments,” explained Ruslan Sukhiy, head of Rentaved. Finally, another factor was the general decline in the return on investment in apartments due to the transition of developers to project financing, as well as due to the rapid growth in the cost per square meter of housing in the absence of an increase in rental prices.

According to analysts, the acquisition of a new apartment and its rental is now able to bring an average of 3-3.5 percent per annum, and a finished object – about four percent. They also noted that investing in new buildings at the stage of excavation for further resale no longer brings 20-30 percent per annum, as before. However, according to experts, there are still liquid options on the market – they are objects located near metro stations, exhibition centers, large educational institutions, railway stations and other transport hubs, as well as tourist attractions in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Another profitable type of lots are new buildings located in areas with developed infrastructure, but almost no new residential projects. “By purchasing such an apartment, you can earn about 10 percent due to the growth in value or receive about 5-6 percent per annum by renting it out for a long time,” Sukhiy concluded.

In March, Makhachkala turned out to be the best Russian city for buying housing for rent. According to analysts of the World of Apartments portal, the yield from renting one-room primary apartments there was 12 percent per annum, and two-room apartments – 10 percent.