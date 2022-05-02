Do you not just want to buy a used car, but the best used car? Slip into a bath of certainties: these are the cars you can’t lose, the choices that don’t even require imagination.

If you’re looking for something that has countless talents and will cheer you up every day (okay, maybe until you take it in for a service), consider one of these three. Or scroll down even further for more TopGear tips on second-hand and the current used car market.

Ford Fiesta ST – from approx. €15k

Price then: €32,990

For: Once the TopGear Car of the Year, the hot hatch, well equipped, no known downsides

Against: Current STs are just starting to run at this price, but the previous one was top notch too

Trust us, this car is so fundamentally brilliant and hilarious that we even named it our ‘overall’ Car of the Year in 2018 – in a company of supercars. And exactly that car is now (almost; most are just a bit more expensive) starting to fall into our cheapest budget. The previous generation ST was also formidable: it had a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an interior overcrowded by buttons, but has been under 15k for years – for about 10k you have an absolute winner. If you are going to buy a used car…

In 2018, Ford dared to seriously mess with the ST recipe. There was a smart 1.5-liter three-cylinder with cylinder deactivation, so that you can easily drive 1 in 20 on the highway. (But pedal and they’ll get thirsty: we once managed 1 in 6 on a memorable ride on the Route Napoléon. Really.) There are also riding modes (Normal, Sport, Track) with reduced stability control and more engine noise. Sounds exaggerated for a ‘classic’ hot hatch, but the result is there: it is more comfortable and even more fun. It’s recently had a facelift, so watch out for the ads and you can rake in a really good deal for considerably less than it should cost new.

Porsche 981 Cayman – from approximately €25k

Price then: €67,049

For: One of Porsche’s best chassis ever, with the right engine. Can handle high mileage well

Against: For this money you only get a 2.7, so it is not very fast. Prepare for humiliation by diesel taxis

Ask someone who knows a bit about cars which used sports car you should buy for less than 30k, and the answer will be: a Porsche. Ah, to 911 or not to 911? Well, for this budget you get a neat 996 and maybe an early 997. Or this: possibly the purest Porsche sports car of the century.

The second-generation Cayman was lower and wider than the first, giving him stance and gained confidence. Engines were a 2.7-liter boxer that delivered more than 100 horsepower per liter, and a cooler 3.4 boxer in the Cayman S. The interior is a lot more mature than that of the first generation, and that was a good thing. In all honesty, for this money, the first generation is a breeze, but the second is even more difficult. However, it is so much nicer that it also pays to look across the border. Or you pick up an S of the first generation; then less interior and appearance. Or you ensure that you can buy a used car for a little more money…

Prices are pretty stable, probably because this was the last six-cylinder Cayman before Porsche made the switch to raw four-cylinder, which we still haven’t quite forgiven them for. The boxers may lack that bit of torque, but speeding them up to get that gear isn’t exactly a punishment.

BMW M5 Competition – from a ton, approx

Price then: very much

For: Monstrous speed, bizarre luxury, reasonable for BMW’s current understated

Against: Substantial maintenance costs, hefty costs actually anyway. But yes, two tons of M…

Yes, the latest super sedan from BMW. And not just any M5, but the M5 Competition, which has 625 hp and adds a heavier suspension. And this is a used car that you can buy for five figures less than you’d have to cough up for that ugly new M3. Yeah, now you’re listening, aren’t you? The Competition was originally an upgrade package for the regular M5, but became its own model. By the way: a regular used M5 of this generation does about 80k, and you don’t have that much less car. Also well worth considering.

Power comes from a 4.4-liter V8 with two turbos, but the bigger news was its four-wheel drive. The focus is mainly on the rear wheels, but you can also just all the way and turn it into a pure rear-wheel drive. A drawback is that they are still too new to say anything about possible nightmares in terms of reliability. Owners currently complain mainly about the ‘tears in your eyes’ cost of a service, and you’ll be running the ‘premium unleaded’ and your tires through it at a respectable pace. Tax and insurance are also no fun, and then there is the old ‘the question is not whether an M will break, but when’. That’s not always true, but oh woe: then it’s your turn…

For those who prefer something more economical, we have here some recommendations with low consumption!

Buying a used car? More tips from TopGear

Five of the best for $5k or less

– BMW X5 (E53) V8: For this money there are many diesels, but also a handful of V8s. You know what to do

– Audi TT Quattro: A design classic that has only become more beautiful. For this money you can (sometimes) even find a roadster

– Renault Laguna Coupé: The proverbial ‘a lot of car for your money’. Never been a great success, so take a look

– Toyota iQ: Buy some Aston logos, hang an oven rack in the front and pretend to drive a Cygnet

– Honda FR-V: Just fathered too many children? Then this is the way to transport them (sort of pretty cool)

Why is it so expensive to buy a used car now?

If you’ve been trying to buy a used car in the past 12 months, you’ve probably turned pale from the price hikes you’ve seen. AutoScout24 reported at the end of last year that only in 2021 the average price of a used car had increased by about 15 percent. And in 2020, those prices hadn’t fallen either – on the contrary. While that trend appears to be waning slightly now, it’s certainly not over.

What is that about? Well, the well-known lack of computer chips has resulted in delivery delays for just about all new cars. That in turn means that lease periods are extended and people continue to drive their cars until a new one is available. The number of fresh second-hand cars is therefore decreasing, which causes prices to rise. The pandemic also seems to have contributed to this – there was more demand for ‘individual transport’ because people no longer wanted to take the train or bus.

All categories have become more expensive, but especially MPVs (which were also very cheap and could therefore increase more) and cars like the Golf, Astra and Focus. What’s the best thing to do now? To be patient. You don’t get it from us, but the expectations are that things will return to normal somewhat by the middle of next year and the prices of used cars will also return to their more regular level.

Second-hand prices are rising? Top! I need to get rid of something

If you’re planning to sell a neat used car, now is the time. The only thing is the usual thing: with prices soaring, your profits are completely wiped out because you pay more when you buy a used car. The only way to “win” is to sell now and somehow not buy until later.

That said, prices for well-maintained ‘normal’ cars with reasonable mileage are still hugely in favor of the seller. Even the prices of their ‘less well-off brothers’ look good. And it’s not just the usual three-year-old ex-lease car with 90k on the clock that is getting a price boost – all the supply and stock woes mean that the former wallflowers (at the moment) are also going up in value.

As always, to get the best price you will need to prepare your car for sale. A (professional) cleaning of 100 euros can easily earn you 500 euros more, for example, and good maintenance yields a dividend. By the way, it is interesting to delve into how seasonal car sales are and how much has changed in recent years. Much more is being sold online, and selling at the right time (and via the right platform) can yield more.

Is it wise to buy a used EV?

About one in four new cars sold today is electric. They took that baton from diesels. No wonder. They are cheaper to run, drive better and charging options are increasing rapidly. For exactly the same reasons, many people who want to buy a second-hand car, something ‘get rid of’, are also looking for an electric one.

Issue. Three or four years ago, only one in every 50 new cars was an electric one, so that’s pretty much the ratio in the second-hand supply. That drives up prices. Plus, before 2018 there were hardly any reasonably priced EVs with a somewhat decent range. Since then, the pandemic and chip shortage have put new sales under pressure. So good used ones are hard to find and buyers are bidding huge amounts for them.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are eager to sell new EVs because they are good for their average emissions figures. This is reflected in good financing deals. Add to that the subsidies and the high residual value, and you arrive at excellent (private) lease prices. And so arises the wonderful and rare situation that you could be better off with a new one than with a used one. You get more car, you can put it together yourself and it is hardly more expensive, and sometimes even cheaper.

Will this change? Slowly. Subsidies are decreasing, the chip shortage will stop at some point. But it will be the case for years to come that the supply of EVs exceeds the demand. We’ve seen it before, mid-eighties to mid-nineties… When everyone wanted to buy a used car with a diesel engine.