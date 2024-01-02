The man has a lot of money, the woman has less. Now they want to buy a home. This brings unrest into the relationship. What could a solution look like?

FFor Martina Siegel, a dream will soon come true. She wants to move into a house with her husband Philipp Reineck, raise their little daughter Louisa there, maybe have another child and design their own four walls according to their wishes.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The two have been looking for a suitable property for several months. The 34-year-old and the 33-year-old currently live in a rented apartment in Baden-Württemberg, not too far from Switzerland, and want to stay in the area. The couple agreed that the house could cost around 600,000 euros. They have already found some offers, but so far it hasn't been a good fit. But the two are confident. Martina Siegel has sleepless nights when it comes to questions about buying a house, especially: Who should be in the land register? Who brings in how much money? And if we ever get divorced, who gets the house?