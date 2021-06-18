L.Dear parents in general, dear children in particular! If you have a family reunion on the program in the near future, then I would have an interesting suggestion if you still need material for hot discussions by the cool fireplace. The question is how useful it is for parents to help finance their children’s and grandchildren’s homes. The topic comes from Frankfurt am Main, from where I got the call to support a family with advice and action, and if you are faced with similar questions, you will definitely (not) like the following analyzes and findings.

The parents are 118 years old – the father is 60 years old, the mother is 58 years old. They have three children, the sons are 33 and 31 years old and the daughter is 29 years old. What else do you need to know? Oh yes, the older boy is married and has two children aged five and three. The cause of the cross-generational perplexity is the daughter-in-law of the house. She is what one calls a firm “fescher” in Hessian, a resolute woman who knows exactly what she wants. She not only looked for and found her husband, who has a doctorate in physics, but also married, she had two children, and now the young woman wants a home. I assume that the older semesters will know from you what this means for the man. If, contrary to expectations, this is not the case, then please read the following story three times, as this can save you from serious damage.