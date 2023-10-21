Classic red brick buildings in Mayfair, London Alexey_Fedoren (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The rise in interest rates and the high down payment amounts required make purchasing a home in London for the first time practically impossible. It is the only region in the United Kingdom with the lowest number of first home buyers in a decade. Between January and August 2023, 24,323 Londoners bought their first home, 9% less than in the same period in 2013, according to a report from Halifax collected by Bloomberg.

In the rest of the world, cheap debt and post-Covid public aid have driven double-digit growth over the last 10 years. The rise in interest rates and inflation are two important problems that affect the purchasing power of the population. Interest rates in the United Kingdom are at 5.25%, their highest level since April 2008. Despite the fact that in the last meeting, the monetary authority chose to maintain the price of money, thus interrupting the sequence of 14 consecutive meetings of rate increases, which began in December 2021.

The Bank of England’s interest rate rises are slowing the housing market. “The growth in house prices over the last decade means that getting an adequate deposit remains a significant obstacle,” explains Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, in a report collected by Bloomberg.

“Then you have to find the right property in a property market with limited supply, coupled with sharply rising interest rates, meaning there is a lot to consider for any first-time buyer.”

Inflation has caused a crisis in the cost of living that is only now beginning to subside, and which has also reduced the ability to save for a down payment to purchase a home. And that despite the fact that deposit requirements were reduced by 12% compared to last year, Bloomberg notes.

According to Halifax, the average house price has fallen by 2%, to 288,030 (329,909 euros) since 2022. The south-east of England suffered the largest decline in first-time buyers this year, followed by London. These are also the places with the most expensive tickets. Londoners who buy their first home have to contribute more than 113,000 pounds (129,000 euros), while in the southeast of the country that figure is around 62,000 pounds (71,014 euros).

Still, there are signs of relief. The decline in house prices, coupled with wage increases, has reduced the relationship between house prices and income, Bloomberg notes.

First-time buyers also tend to be older than they were a decade ago. This is because the average age of those purchasing their first property has increased by two years, to 32. Furthermore, the majority of those purchasing their first home do so in the names of two people, according to Kinnaird.

In this sense, Ferran Font, director of Estudios depósitos.com, explains that the housing market in London has become more complicated over the years. “In the middle of this summer, the average house price was above half a million pounds and there is pressure from both national and international demand that not only causes the price to rise but there is increasingly more competition when it comes to housing. of buying a home. This means that in recent years, the price of housing in London in ten years has risen by over 60%, although it is true that during the last three years it has risen by 10%,” he assures.

Global phenomenon

The situation is not exclusive to the London capital. It is a phenomenon that is increasingly widespread across the European map and even throughout the world.

Vincenç Hernández Reche, economist and CEO of Tecnomatrit, explains that “internal migration processes to large cities are common in most countries in the world. Currently, about half of the world’s population lives in large cities and it is estimated that this percentage will have risen to 70% by 2025. Both Madrid and Barcelona do not escape this situation.

The demand for cities like Madrid is high due to population growth, services, and the attraction of the city as an economic and cultural center, explains Miguel Ángel Gómez Huecas, president of the Federation of Associations of Real Estate Companies (Fadei). To this, the expert adds that foreign investment and the purchase of properties as investments can raise prices in different areas but especially in central areas.

Precisely, the energetic domestic demand and the gradual return of the foreign buyer keeps Madrid as one of the most attractive Spanish cities for investment. Proof of this is the increase in the presence of clients detected by Engel & Völkers in the last year, which has gone from 16% to around 25%, among the operations managed by the real estate company.

“International clients are increasingly interested in buying in Madrid, where they find great advantages to make their investments,” says Sonia Catalán, sales director of Engel & Völkers Madrid, explaining that “if before many Latin Americans came attracted by greater stability political, legal and economic than in their cities of origin, now those who arrive are citizens of countries whose currency is the dollar.” In this way, Americans have monopolized the majority of purchases made in the capital, along with Mexicans and French.

The combination of high demand, low supply, foreign investment, economic and demographic factors will lead to housing becoming more expensive in Madrid and other cities in Spain, following a trend similar to that observed in other European cities.

“This poses challenges in terms of access to housing that will have to be worked hand in hand with institutions so that there is a good public-private relationship and to achieve more affordable housing,” considers Gómez Huecas, from Fadei.

Emiliano Bermúdez, deputy general director of donpiso, believes that the transfer that is taking place in cities like Madrid and Barcelona and even in Malaga towards the first or second crown is a question of price and the market, and not so much of the search for quality of life. .

Experts agree that the fact that first-time home buyers cannot afford the prices of big cities is something that has been happening in Madrid and Barcelona for a long time and has to do with the “purchasing capacity of the youngest, their debt capacity, its job instability and also a reduced housing stock,” explains Rebeca Pérez, CEO and founder of Inviertis.

Font, from apartments.com, considers that young Spaniards have been greatly affected by more complicated work situations and lower salaries than in the United Kingdom and this has made it difficult for them to access purchases. The expert considers that young people have been “expelled from the purchase market, having to resort to the rental market due to more expensive mortgages and the difficulty in having money saved for a down payment. The least important thing is whether they can buy within the periphery of the cities.”

