An average owner-occupied home cost less in seven out of ten municipalities last year than in 2022. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the average sales price of a home was 416,000 euros, compared to around 429,000 euros in 2022. That is a decrease of 3 percent. Prices fell in all major cities – including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Eindhoven.

