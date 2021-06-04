House prices have remained stable and, despite the fact that the Euribor —the mortgage benchmark index for calculating interest rates, that is, the money that will be paid to the financial institution for having lent the capital— already accumulates four months on the rise, after the historic low of -0.505% that it marked in January, it is still below last year’s figures.

Faced with this situation, marked by uncertainty and by a savings rate that in 2020 rose to 14.8% of disposable income, a rate 8.5 points higher than in 2019 and the highest since the beginning of the series In 1999, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), many Spaniards reflect on rent or buy.

Both options have their pros and cons. Acquiring a home requires having saved at least 30% of its value to have the possibility of accessing one mortgage; While the rent, whose price is going down (but can go up again), although it does not have that entry barrier, usually requires a higher percentage of income each month without the advantage that it does not become its own assets, as in the purchase case.

The data show that the purchase is the most chosen option in Spain, a country traditionally of owners. The Continuous Household Survey (ECH), published by the INE, indicates that in 2020 there were 14.5 million people with a home that they owned, compared to 3.2 million on a rental basis. The number of leases, in addition, fell last year by 157,000, while that of mortgaged homes grew by 170,000, according to the INE.

“It is logical that one aspires to have that scope of control [en su vida cotidiana] and having our own ‘four walls’ is something called ontological security ”, says Sergio Nasarre, director of the Unesco Chair for Housing at the Rovira i Virgili University (URV). Although the average figure for the European Union (EU) is lower. According to 2019 data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the average number of homes with home ownership was 69.8%, six points below that of Spain, located at 76.2%. Rent in Spain, says Nasarre, is mostly the refuge for those who do not have the economic capacity to acquire a property. “The vast majority of tenants are necessarily so and would prefer to buy,” he adds.

The rental situation in the year of the pandemic

The price of rental it has fallen due to the health crisis, which broke with the upward trend experienced during the past decade. According to the Fotocasa Real Estate Index, in April 2020 it reached the highest point, with 11.02 euros per month per square meter, while in April 2021 the price was 10.40 euros per square meter. According to the report Recent evolution of the housing rental market in Spain Published by the Bank of Spain, with data from 2013 to 2019, the rental price increased by 50% while the sale price increased by 6.8%.

“Now we see precisely that in the most stressed cities such as Madrid and Barcelona it has fallen by almost 13% and 16% [anual], respectively. So we are at a time when prices, after reaching highs, are correcting themselves and are tending downwards ”, explains María Matos, Director of Studies and spokesperson for the Fotocasa real estate portal, although, she adds, they are still high in urban centers.

This situation, however, can be reversed and Matos assures that the increase in prices or their stabilization will depend on the time it takes to return to normality, especially the return of the students to the university centers of the cities, when they resume classes. face-to-face; and visitors, and with them, tourist rentals. Both have raised the supply during the last year and a half due to mobility restrictions and the crisis, pushing prices down. “In 2020, more than 40,000 people left the city of Barcelona to live in populations less than 20,000 inhabitants, especially in the province of Barcelona and Girona ”, says Albert Bosch, one of the founders of the digital platform for the sale and rental of real estate between individuals, Housfy, in the Banco Sabadell podcast.

The sale maintains its momentum despite the crisis

With the saving of the Spaniards in historical highs and the Euribor still well below its average, the housing pricesHowever, it has remained stable. During the first months after the outbreak of the pandemic, experts predicted a sharp decline, but 2020 closed with an average rebound of 2.1%, the smallest rise since 2014, but an increase after all, in a year in which many sectors they have experienced a strong impact from the crisis. The demand for the sale of homes increases, according to Fotocasa. It is found in 43% of searches compared to 39% in February 2020, so owners do not feel obliged to lower prices to sell, unless they are in financial difficulties.

In other words, the amounts are moderating, but no major drops are expected in the second-hand housing market, and in the new construction the adjustments will be even smaller due to excess demand. According to the Institute of Valuations, there has been a greater interest in new construction and single family homes in the outskirts of big cities.

“At this time, despite the fact that the market may be agitated and is showing slight increases, we can find very good buying opportunities. Furthermore, the financing conditions are beneficial ”, defends Matos.

Savings prior to buying a home

Mortgages provide, under normal conditions, around 80% of the value of appraisal of the house. Whoever considers the purchase must have that remaining 20% ​​saved, to which must be added the purchase and sale expenses —I would note, appraisal and taxes— that raise the need for savings between 10% and 15% more. Therefore, to acquire a property, around 30% of its value is required. Something that, according to Eurostat and the data from the Taxation Society (ST), based on figures from the INE, would require an average of eight years of savings, for example, from a person who lives in Madrid and has an average salary of 1,641 euros per month, if you reserve 20% of your income each month.

On the other hand, the monthly cost is lower in the purchase than in the rent. The effort involved in a lease each month is greater than that of a mortgage. This is demonstrated by a study by the real estate network Century 21 Spain together with urbanData Analytics (uDA), a digital company specialized in data analytics for the real estate market, according to which in no Spanish capital the rate of effort required to acquire a 90-meter home squares exceeds 33% of family income, the limit recommended by the Bank of Spain, something that does not happen with rent.

This report does not take into account the previous savings that must be contributed in the case of the purchase, it only compares the monthly expense between the acquisition and the lease. When granting a mortgage, financial entities contemplate that limit of between 30% and 35% of income destined to cover the letter, so it is difficult to exceed it.

Many tenants, on the other hand, dedicate more than these percentages, specifically, according to a report by the Trade Union Confederation of Workers’ Commissions (CC OO), in Spain 41% of the people who live in a rental scheme allocate more than 30% of your salary to rent.

How is the mortgage market behaving?

Another issue that tilts the balance towards the purchase is the low interest rates that have led to March 2021 being the fourth best month in the last decade in terms of mortgage firms, 19.3% more than the same period of 2019.

It is not surprising since, according to data from the Bank of Spain for February 2021, the average interest rate on new mortgages was around 1.69%, the lowest in the historical series, while the Euribor The 12-month period closed 2020 at a negative value of 0.5%, also the lowest level so far. This has caused the number of fixed rate mortgages (56.2% of those signed last March) in which the same amount is always paid throughout the life of the loan, regardless of how the mortgage benchmark behaves. Despite the fact that the interest may be somewhat higher than in variable rate mortgages, the fixed rate offers stability and security to the owner, who will know that his quota will be the same every month, regardless of what happens in the market .