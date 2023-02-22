Associate Professor Lebedinskaya: goods with an expiring expiration date are placed on the “dead” shelves

Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya spoke about the existence of “dead” shelves in stores where you can find goods at a bargain price. About this she reported Prime agency.

According to the expert, on the “dead” shelves, located, as a rule, at the bottom or at the top, there are goods with an expiring shelf life or damaged packaging, which are sold at the maximum discount. Due to the attractive price, buyers close their eyes to the inconvenience and are ready to carefully study the assortment, Lebedinskaya pointed out.

She noted that before such shelves were used to display goods in large packages that were not in demand, or they were completely empty. So, the assistant professor pointed out, usually no more than five percent of sales fall on “dead” shelves, and therefore they were often neglected. However, stores have begun to save on the disposal of delays, since it is costly, so now they prefer to independently sell goods on uncomfortable shelves that they want to sell as soon as possible, summed up Lebedinskaya.

