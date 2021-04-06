Buyers who have purchased a 100% electric car or with a ‘zero’ label, that is, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with a minimum range of 40 kilometers or fuel cell vehicles, which have a Average net salary of 21,161 euros per year and, at the same time, they have received the aid of the Plan Renove or Plan Moves they will pay 1,200 euros in their next income statement. This is how they calculate it from One car, the portal specialized in new vehicles from Sumauto, from the Finance Technicians (GESTHA) in the run-up to the start of the Income campaign, which starts this Wednesday, April 7.

In other words, buyers of passenger cars that have benefited from some public aid will have to declare the amount they have received during the past year. In this context, he estimates that buyers of ‘ECO’ vehicles received 1,000 euros in aid (1,500 in the event of scrapping a vehicle older than 20 years) and that their tax bill will be more expensive by about 300 euros -in the case of receiving an average salary-. For their part, buyers of vehicles with a ‘C’ label, who received up to 800 euros, will have to pay about 240 euros more in personal income tax.

Unlike the Renove Plan, the Moves did have the expected success in many autonomous communities. Initially endowed with 100 million euros, it was expanded with an additional 20 million and for this year the amount is multiplied by four, so will reach 400 million. Well, buyers of electric cars, plug-in hybrids or fuel cells that have an average salary of 21,161 euros per year and have received aid from Moves will also pay 1,200 euros in their next income statement. They will do so after having received an aid of 4,000 euros, which rises to 5,500 euros in the event of a scrapping of a car and that raises the tax bill to 1,650 euros.

Likewise, Unoauto warns that buyers who do not declare them are exposed to having to present a complementary declaration, which in case of not making it would lead the Administration to settle the corresponding amount with default interest and impose a penalty for a tax offense of up to 50% that could be reduced by compliance with the settlement (30%) and by the payment of the penalty on time and without recourse (25% of the penalty reduced by compliance), that is, 26, 25% of the quota not paid.