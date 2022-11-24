Rand there are 120,000 architects in Germany, roughly as many as in France, Great Britain and Spain combined. In this country, the joy of designing also prevails on a small scale: on the German branch of Etsy, a marketplace for more or less handmade products, there are almost 12,000 offers for houses that are used to feed birds. Every self-respecting design mail order company also has at least one model on offer.

The abundance of choice is due to the surge in interest in bird watching during the pandemic. The bird lover who is looking for a suitable feeding place on the net is therefore no different than someone in need of relaxation when looking for accommodation for the next holiday. The hours just fly by until, after clicking on hundreds of pictures, you are completely exhausted and somewhat at a loss as to which of the many dwellings in the most diverse shapes, colors and materials best meets all the requirements – your own and those of the birds.