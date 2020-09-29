Customers criticized the fashion brand Fashion Nova for the overly explicit design of the new dress model. Relevant comments appeared in Instagram– brand account.

The posted video captures the model Tamera Kissen, which the author of the video removed from the back. The model walked down the street in a pink satin mini dress with ruffles at the hips and an open back. Its cost on the Fashion Nova website is 43 dollars (3 354 rubles).

Netizens found the thing too open and noted in the comments that it is only suitable for working in a strip club. “And where the hell is this to wear?” To a strip club? ”,“ It’s too much, ”“ Don’t go to the grocery store in this dress, ”“ I wouldn’t want to be stared at like that, ”they said.

In August, Fashion Nova’s new swimsuit was criticized online for its small size. This is a one-piece swimsuit with a snake print with high-pulled briefs. It features a plunging neckline and cutouts on the belly, waist and under the bust.