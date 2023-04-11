since its launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 it has become one of the most attractive foldable phones from Samsung as it provides the user with all the features of a high-end device.

However, acquiring this device has certain disadvantages, as revealed by a TikTok user, who expressed her disagreement with Samsung after buying an expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

The young woman who exposed her complaints against Samsung was the tiktoker @laku_chan737, who listed why buying a Z Flip4 was one of the biggest mistakes he could have made because the phone “isn’t cheap.”

The young woman commented that she has had the device for just over 6 months, as she bought it because it seemed like a very good option, since she was also planning to buy an iPhone 14.

He explained that the first few months of using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 they passed without a problem. Well it was until half a year of use that problems began to arise. One of them was that bubbles began to form on the screen, which were not a reason to validate the guarantee as they were caused by “use of the device”.

The young tiktoker commented that another unfortunate aspect of this device is its battery, since it only lasts 6 hours. In addition to this, she mentioned that the phone also has connectivity failures in the Wi-Fi network and the device itself.

In conclusion, the young woman commented that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is not “so worth it”, although she assured that with this she does not point out that the brand is bad but rather her experience with the phone since she has heard better reviews of models like the Samsung Galaxy A23.