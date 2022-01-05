An American woman, who was part of the famous peoples initiatives italians who sell houses for one euro, revealed the true cost that he had to face in order to take possession of the properties.

Is about Blonde Daniels, who visited Sicily for the first time in 2019. On that occasion, the woman decided to buy three properties, one for herself and two for her children, at a ridiculous price in the town of Mussomeli.

As detailed by the ‘Travel and Leisure’ portal, Daniels paid only one euro for each home (just over four thousand pesos).

How did you manage to acquire such an inexpensive property?

He bought the house and wants to live in Italy.

It turns out that there are programs, which seek to revitalize and repopulate some towns in Italy that are falling into neglect.

Authorities allow buy houses uninhabited for very little money and can even offer financial support for the subsistence of new residents or for the remodeling of buildings.

However, the conditions for participating in these initiatives are very specific. This in order to ensure a determined investment in the restoration of each place.

For this reason, each city has different rules, whether in terms of the scheme of prices, the deposit system, the number of architects or lawyers that must be involved, the time in which the works must be completed to avoid fines, among other important aspects.

The case of Rubia Daniels

At Mussomeli, the new owners can ‘do what they want’ with the interior, as long as they keep the original facade.

However, this was not as cheap as it seemed, since Rubia Daniels had to pay a Deposit 5,000 euros (just over 23 million pesos) for each home and commit to renovating the buildings within three years.

The renovation prices can range between 120 and 900 dollars per square meter (500,000 and 4 million pesos). The surfaces of the properties usually vary between 11 and 190 square meters.

According to the media ‘Metro’, Daniels has already spent 12,000 dollars in the first house (48.9 million pesos) and, according to budgetFor the properties to be habitable, you will have to pay another 20,000 dollars (81 million pesos) for each one of them.

In this sense, the American seeks to alert people who want to embark on “the Italian dream.”

How was the experience of the woman?

Blonde Daniels remodeling.

For Rubia, before making a decision, it is necessary to be realistic. “If they sell you a house for one euro, it is because you have to fix it,” he confessed to the media ‘Metro’.

Despite everything, the brand new owner She is in love with the town – two hours from Palermo – and satisfied with her neighbors, whom she describes as “very welcoming.”

He does not regret his decision.

On the local community, he said: “They really make it easier for people to come and pursue their dreams. Mussomeli is becoming a multicultural place with people from all over the world ”.

In addition, he assured that it was “a experience very positive ”. He has even convinced several family and friends to buy their houses there, so they all retire together in that town.

As the main suggestion, the woman recommends thoroughly researching the process before embarking on the adventure and quickly choosing the property preferably.

“If you find the location you want, announce that you want to register at that house. There are people who are looking for these houses and they have to be prepared, so you better make sure you have options. “

Finally, he advises not to buy online, since it is convenient to see the property in person before taking the decision.

