Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 10:30

One day after the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said that Petrobras should buy back the refineries sold during the Bolsonaro government, the president of Refina Brasil, an association of private refiners, Evaristo Pinheiro, told Estadão/Broadcast which considers the movement a waste of energy, as it will not add any additional barrels to the Brazilian production of derivatives.

“We have a supply deficit of 650 thousand barrels per day. Instead of thinking about how to make more capacity, the government is putting energy and effort into buying refineries that are already producing and are not going to add anything,” said Pinheiro. “The fact that Petrobras wants to buy back (the refineries) is nothing new, but if one or some of our associates decides to sell to Petrobras, Brazil will lose,” he added.

The process of selling part of Petrobras’ refineries was initiated by the then president of the state-owned company, Pedro Parente, in 2017, who proposed selling 25% of the refining park to the private sector, a project that did not go ahead.

Upon taking office during the Bolsonaro government, Roberto Castello Branco put up for sale half of the company’s refining capacity (1.1 million barrels per day), but the company was only able to sell one large unit, the current Mataripe Refinery ( ex-Rlam), in Bahia, of 300 thousand b/d; and two small ones: Clara Camarão (RN), with 6 thousand m³/d and Reman, with 46 thousand b/d. The shale production unit, SIX, in Paraná, with a capacity of 5,888 tons/day, was also sold.

Upon taking office, the new government hinted at the possibility of repurchasing these units, but could face problems with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), as it would mean an increase in market concentration, which has already resulted in a Term of Cessation of Conduct. (TCC) for the state-owned company.

Furthermore, Petrobras announced that it will expand its refining park by around 500 thousand barrels per day with the readjustment of the existing park and the construction of the second train at the Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco.

On the refinery side, so far, only Clara Camarão, acquired by 3R, has signaled an intention to sell, according to sources, due to the loss that the operation has caused. Behind the scenes there is talk of a sale for up to R$1, if Petrobras is interested, given the dissatisfaction with the asset.

Acelen, controller of the Mataripe Refinery, announced investments of R$12 billion over ten years to produce biofuels in the country and, at the beginning of September, signed a memorandum of intent with Petrobras in biorefining.

Distortions

In Pinheiro’s assessment, a possible sale to Petrobras, if it occurs, will be a reflection of the uncompetitive environment in the sector. Since last year, private refineries have been awaiting Cade’s decision on the price for selling oil by Petrobras, which would be more expensive than that sold by the state-owned company for its own refineries.

Petrobras claims that, as a vertical producer, it would not make sense to sell at the same price to competitors. Another problem is the lag in the oil reference price, defined by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

“We have a series of competitive distortions that prevent investors from entering the market. The ANP reference price has not been resolved for 12 months, and we still have anti-competitive practices by Petrobras (sale of more expensive oil to private refineries) that we are contesting at Cade, but which is at a standstill”, he assessed.

To try to alleviate the situation, the refineries intend to “do their homework”, as Pinheiro defines it, and participate in the next auctions of Pré-sal Petróleo (PPSA) – the state-owned company that manages the Union’s contracts in sharing production – in order to to acquire Brazilian pre-salt oil at a competitive price. “We want all private refineries to participate,” said the executive.

Refina Brasil brings together 8 of the 10 private refineries in the country, and, according to the executive, without incentives to operate, the solution has been load reduction – as Acelen itself has already admitted to Estadão/Broadcast – and storage, which could compromise supply in the medium term.

“Private refineries will not invest to expand in new projects, because they will not invest if they have no predictability to buy oil at a competitive price. Until we solve the basic problem, which is providing access to oil at a competitive price, to independent refineries, be they one, eight or 33, nothing will change”, he concluded.

Buyback

This Friday, Minister Alexandre Silveira stated that the repurchase of refineries by Petrobras continues to be an idea in which he believes. He spoke to journalists upon leaving the inauguration of the new president of the Energy Research Company (EPE), Thiago Prado.

Silveira said that units sold to the private sector in the recent past can be repurchased by the state-owned company or have their control regained through partnerships in which the state-owned company holds the majority. Even so, he guaranteed that contracts would not be disrespected and that everything would be done to respect the interests of the private investor. Although he did not mention it, the minister was referring to the Mataripe refineries, currently owned by Acelen, and Manaus, belonging to the Atem group.

“The buyback is an idea and I believe in it. The ideas that we believed in until now happened as soon as possible. Today there was an announcement of an increase (in fuel prices) in Bahia. But Brazil respects contracts, it will not make any move that is not in the utmost respect for investors,” he said.

In the case of any partnerships in which Petrobras holds the majority, Silveira says he is in favor of the investors themselves as they give “more stability” to the business. The repurchase of refineries has been a point of insistence for Silveira, at least publicly. Behind the scenes at Petrobras, however, the matter is treated with extreme caution or even skepticism.

Silveira defended to journalists that strategic assets such as refineries be under State control and said that the current government is totally different from the previous one in this regard. “Strategic sectors in the country must have the strong hand of the State so that we can guarantee dignity to the Brazilian people,” she said.

Fuels

Asked about the pressure on Petrobras’ fuel prices, due to the rise in international prices for oil and oil products, Silveira stated that Petrobras announced and fulfilled its promise to Brazilianize gasoline and diesel prices and that, despite the “vigorous” increase ” in international prices, prices remain low in the country.

“Last year, the price (of a liter of) gasoline reached R$8.75. The previous government made all that budgetary nonsense to get re-elected. They made the mistake of using tax money to subsidize fuel. We had the courage to increase the cost of these fuels, Brazilianize prices and today we have much lower prices, despite the international increase being so vigorous,” he said.

He also defended greater dialogue between the Brazilian government and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in order to discourage sudden cuts by member countries in the world supply of crude oil.