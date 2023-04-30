EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the northwest of the province of Santa Cruz, in Argentine Patagonia, the landscapes shaped by glaciers and volcanoes millions of years ago are as impressive as they are unexplored. In the solitude and silence only broken by the wind, Jurassic canyons, steppes, lakes, vibrant colors, archaeological treasures and wildlife appear.

Part of this landscape is protected by the Patagonia National Park, 2,000 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires, between the towns of Los Antiguos and Perito Moreno, in an area coveted by mining companies and far from mass tourism. It is one of the last environmental refuges in the country that preserves and restores its wild essence.

Since 2015, the Rewilding Argentina Foundationwith the support of Freyja Foundation, works on the Patagonia Park project, which develops an economic model where wildlife and people thrive by recovering their natural ecosystems. With experience in other regions of the country, conservationists intend to reverse the extinction of species through the “production of nature”, the active intervention in the recovery of original habitats.

Thus, scientists and their teams reinsert endangered animals, follow pumas, rheas, and guanacos by GPS to observe their behavior, detect movements through camera traps, and return wetlands to lands eroded by overgrazing. In Argentina, the protection and conservation laws they exist, but there are no public policies that promote restoration through the reintroduction or supplementation of species.

The Fox (Lycalopex culpaeus) one of the species that can be seen along the trails of Patagonia Park. Sebastian Lopez Brach

“I believe that extinction is forever and is irreversible and we don’t know the cascading effect that the disappearance of a species has. Working to reverse the extinction crisis and demonstrate that restoration is possible is my greatest aspiration,” says biologist Sofía Heinonen, 54, director of Rewilding Argentina, a passionate activist recognized by the English channel BBC as one of the most influential and inspiring people in the world and a disciple of the late American businessman and environmentalist Douglas Tompkins.

“We are optimistic. In Patagonia we are seeing how the populations of guanacos and pumas are recovering simply by eliminating threats and populations of the orange chinchillón and coypus (a large rodent) are recovering with active management on our part”, explains Sebastián Di Martino, conservation director of the organization.

The soils in the region are worn down by the historical production of livestock, agriculture and forestry. Sheep farming was the main economic source in the last century, with its peak in the 1970s. In the 1980s, the synthetic industry hit the sector and in 1991 the eruption of the Hudson volcano in Chile left part of the territory under the ashes and gave him the coup de grace.

Landscape in the Patagonia Park in the northwest of the province of Santa Cruz, in Argentina. Sebastian Lopez Brach

They buy to restore and donate to the State

Now, the foundation buys private land to restore it and donates it to the State. In addition, it relocates animals that disappeared from other areas, which has the effect of a blood transfusion that saves the sick. There are successful experiences of this type in the north of the country, and in Patagonia there is already an agreement to exchange choiques and huemules with Chile.

Emanuel Galeto, coordinator of rewilding (return to wildlife) from the Parque Patagonia project lives in the El Unco Biological Station, in an old sheep ranch, where a wetland is being restored. The reedbed was impoverished, but in four years it multiplied its coverage and quality with direct actions: it went from eight hectares to 30.

To do this, nutria were reintroduced and soon reproduced. The rodents feed on the reeds and build platforms that open pathways for the water to flow and the birds to return. In three years, the detection of redfish, whose population was in decline, increased eight times.

Heir to the legacy of Tompkins Conservation, the Rewilding Argentina Foundation was created in 2010 by Argentine conservationists to continue the work that was already being done with the national State, provincial governments, other environmental organizations and philanthropists. The idea was to restore, not just preserve. And that is precisely the proposal of the United Nations for the period 2021-2030 for damaged ecosystems. In 2019, the UN reported that one million species were in imminent danger of extinction in the world.

View of the interior of a private ranch in Argentine Patagonia. Sebastian Lopez Brach

Sofía Heinonen worked with Tompkins when the American environmentalist donated thousands of hectares to protect the Iberá, in Corrientes, where today the jaguar once again walks, the great cat that was practically extinct. “He was a visionary. He not only had conviction, but the discipline of a climber who cannot take a false step”, she says, remembering her mentor. “He was aware of following the rules of nature and not those of man. There was nothing impossible for him.”

Following in his footsteps, together with a team of 150 people, Heinonen directs four restoration projects in Argentina (Iberá, El Impenetrable, Patagonia and Patagonia Azul), nature tourism development sites. The organization donated 407,000 hectares for nine national and provincial parks, promotes the reintroduction of 14 species and investigates another ten. Heinonen believes that bringing the fauna back allows one to dream that global warming is not going to win the game and believes that scalable projects can be created that inspire other places in South America.

wildlife watching

“Today it is difficult to find that nature vibrates and is exuberant. The new proposal is to have tourist sighting places with a lot of tame fauna”, says Heinonen. However, in Patagonia Park, guanacos still roam free. Seeing these herbivores is a unique spectacle, especially during summer migrations, when they go up to the high plateaus, and in winter, when they descend towards the Pinturas River.

A group of guanacos move through the Patagonia Park. Sebastian Lopez Brach

To do this, the foundation lowers the fences on the roads and encourages the reduction of the speed of cars to facilitate the migration of species. The director of Rewilding Argentina explains that, in addition, they are trying to restore the marshes that are formed by the slopes, today trampled by horses, cows and sheep. “What we do is restore the wetlands, get the water flowing again. From there the fauna regenerates and attracts a lot more ”, she underlines.

The organization works with the communities and aims to generate new economies and low-scale nature tourism, but with the contribution of local knowledge. Facundo Epul has been a tour guide since 2020. He is one of the entrepreneurs that prospered with the return of fauna and became a pioneer in the sighting of Andean condors and pumas through hiking. He saw a puma for the first time when he was a child and, since then, he has been fascinated by the American feline, which weighs up to 90 kilos. Today he accompanies tourists and adventurers to see him in his habitat. “You have to go slowly to focus on the landscape and photograph them without scaring or alerting them,” he warns.

One of the sightings is on the Sumich plateau, on the way to the Portal del Cañadón Pinturas, where it is possible to see it from a safe distance on a six-hour walk through the countryside. The pumas have the color of the steppe and, although it is not easy to find them, they are becoming more and more visible. Facundo says that the pumas already know that no one hunts them there.

traces of the past

In Argentina, the nature tourism it represents 30% of the sector’s income and is the segment with the greatest growth potential. To attract visitors, one strategy is to provide quality services to wild territories and fauna. In Patagonia Park, there are three campsites for public use with wooden protection to avoid the winds, dry toilets and 40 kilometers of trails to enjoy nature with the least possible impact.

Bajada de los Toldos is one of those routes. There, the prehistoric Cañadón del Río Pinturas is crossed towards a balcony of caves: the world-renowned Cave of the handsUNESCO World Heritage Site (1999), where cave paintings from between 1,300 and 9,300 years old are preserved.

View of cave paintings in the Cueva de las Manos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. Sebastian Lopez Brach

Drawings with hunting scenes, animals, geometric figures and some 2,000 hands that the original settlers left as a mark of identity are superimposed on the stone walls. “They used a hollow bone where they put the paint, they blew on it, it completely covered the hand and, when they took it out, it was perfectly marked with the effect of an aerosol. It’s called the negative of the hands,” says Jasmín Sanchez, a guide at the provincial park.

In the area, there are 89 archaeological sites that recall the passage of the pre-tehuelches, nomadic hunting and gathering peoples. One of the most surprising and unexplored is the Charcamata eaves. Claudio Figueroa, tour guide Zoyen Tourism, whose business also grew along with nature restoration, takes excursions to the area. It is reached after an hour’s walk to contemplate up close and in solitude an 80-meter eave with paintings of more than 5,500 years. It is believed that it was a place of rituals or a “maternity” due to the drawings that represent fertility, women giving birth and phallic symbols.

Jasmín Sanchez, guide of the provincial park of the archaeological site.

Sebastian Lopez Brach

A short distance from this cultural refuge, in the immensity of the steppe and in the middle of nowhere, to understand everything that has been done, a gigantic Planetarium and Interpretation Center will open in November whose funds were donated by the Argentine physicist Elsa Rosenvasser Fehera lover of Patagonia and its incredible starry skies.