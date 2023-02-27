(advertorial)

Exciting moment! You are going to buy a new car. What does that actually entail? Compare, test drive and choose, arrange the papers, car insurance take out and pay taxes: this is what awaits you!

Buying a car is an important and major purchase, so it is important to take your time with this process. Do your research, be prepared, don’t get pushed by pushy car salesmen and make the best possible choice for yourself. From choosing a car that suits your wishes and budget, to taking a test drive. And from concluding the purchase agreement to you insure car. These are the four steps you will go through when purchasing your brand new car.

1. Look and compare

There is not one universally best car. Which car is ideal for you depends entirely on your wishes and budget. Think about whether you want to drive on petrol or electric. How much you want to spend on the purchase, but also on fixed and variable costs. How much space and seating you need. And which model, version and options you would like. Therefore, take your time for this process and research which car at your leisure before you test drive it.

2. Calculate the costs you will incur

You will pay more for your new car than just the purchase price. Map out well in advance what you will spend each month on matters such as your car insurance, fuel, road tax, parking, inspections and maintenance. Tip: you will find all kinds of calculation tools online that allow you to calculate the car costs for your situation in an instant. Check with your bank what rates are for car loans. Maybe you can get a discount or offer there, which a dealer can’t give you.

3. Negotiate and conclude a purchase agreement

It is often easy to negotiate the price of a new car, especially if you come to trade in your old car. Before you say yes to a purchase agreement, include the terms of delivery, warranty and accessories in your negotiations. Tip: take someone you trust with you, who can help you negotiate. This way you are firmly in your shoes!

4. Take care of official business

Make sure you receive the official car papers (nowadays: license plate card). When transferring to your name, you will receive a registration report. Then also consider taking out reliable car insurance and the fact that from now on you are also obliged to pay road tax.

All successful? Congratulations and happy driving!