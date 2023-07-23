Selling in advance or in first it’s the perfect deal. It is carried out when the wine is still in the aging phase, so that it allows almost instant financing for the producers. The buyer assumes the risk of acquiring a product that will not reach their hands until two years later, but with the confidence of doing so at a more favorable price than it will finally reach in the market and, depending on the vintage or brand purchased, with high possibilities of revaluation.

as you remember The Oxford Companion to Wine, the theory works best in times of high demand and prosperity. In the eighties, the fat cows allied themselves with a succession of excellent vintages in Bordeaux, the great mecca of the sale in first, and with the rise of the American critic Robert Parker, whose scores came to decisively condition prices. The legendary 1982 vintage marked a before and after in this regard.

More information

Spring is particularly intense in Bordeaux. Hordes of buyers and critics flock to the French region to taste the latest vintage and assess its quality. Barely six months after the harvest, the wines are usually quite raw and the samples presented do not always reflect the final blend, but that is the very essence of the wine. first. Everyone does their job: the prescribers publish their scores and the chateaux They are announcing the starting prices from May. The speculative movement is taken for granted. “The attitude in Bordeaux is for the price to go as high as the market can bear,” wrote the American author Mike Steinberger a few years ago.

It works like a roller coaster: harvests in which the rope is pulled so much that then there is no choice but to compensate for the low. For example, 2017 was perceived as a less attractive year than those that preceded it, but attempts were made to sell at too high prices. In 2019, on the other hand, there was quality and moderation due to the shadow of the covid. All this with fundamental movements such as the departure of Château Latour from the system in the 2012 vintage or the trend of many large chateaux to allocate less amount of wine to first.

This year, the conversation revolved around the miracle of 2022, a year of heat waves (there were 38 days over 30 °C) which, however, has produced high-quality wines in all categories (red, white and sweet), with balance and, the most difficult thing, fresh sensations. Being well above expectations, the high scores have not been long in coming and there are already those who compare this vintage with 1982.

Beyond the small circus of Bordeaux, advance sales have been working for a long time for fine wines that generate great demand; also Spanish. Vila Viniteca, the powerful distribution firm originally from Barcelona, ​​introduced the system to Spain in 2000. In the presentation of the 2022 wines that it organized a few weeks ago at the Teatro Real in Madrid, many Bordeaux could be tasted, but also the new vintage of Pingus, Quiñón de Valmira (the Garnacha top of Álvaro Palacios in Rioja), those of the different wineries of the Eguren family; the solo project of Eduardo Eguren, next generation, as well as wines from renowned European producers such as Niepoort, Clos des Fées, Tardieu-Laurent or the North American Father John. The wines selected for the winery come from the tastings carried out that day.

And there are more actors. The importer and distributor Primeras Marcas has strengthened its focus on the end customer with the launch of Insolity, a club for investors and fans that, among other things, gives access to advance sales and exclusive tastings. The central theme of your magazine on-line in recent weeks has been the first from Bordeaux. Many specialized stores, as well as the main wine sales operators on-line, also dedicate a space to this chapter. More in the style of chateaux From Bordeaux, Artadi, the winery that left the DOCa Rioja at the end of 2015, held its own meeting with customers and buyers in Laguardia in May to present the new vintage.

Buying in advance is now within the reach of anyone in Spain. What to choose will depend on the taste and budget of each one.

Hunch

The Umbrias 2022 See also Video: impressive bridge collapse in Brazil; about 100 people crossed it The wine that shone the most in Comando G’s 2022 tasting is also the first parcel in the winery’s history. The vineyard is located at the top of Monte de los Corzos, in a well-ventilated area that seems to capture all the aromatic freshness of the place to give herbal notes and crunchy fruit. It is another miracle of freshness in a vintage that was also very warm in Spain. This red that falls in love perfectly reflects the more aerial style of the Garnachas from Gredos. Its very long finish makes it difficult to forget. G command

DO: Madrid wines

Strains: grenache

· Guy: red wine

· Price: €81.35

Safe value

pestle 2022 One of the most affordable wines that can be bought in advance and perfect for getting started in this system without surprises. The profile is fruity and fragrant, with hints of roast beef; there is ripe fruit, but firmness and tension, restrained presence of wood and great value for money. 70% of the 100,000 bottles produced are sold using this system. You have to wait less because the delivery is between April and May 2024. The 2021 vintage is on sale for around 21 euros. · Teso The Nun

DO: Bull

Strains: bull ink

· Guy: red wine

· Price: €14.94

Bordeaux