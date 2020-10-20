In Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, users are getting the year’s best deals on smartphones. In this episode, Vivo is also giving an opportunity to buy its popular smartphone Vivo U10 in Amazon cell for Rs 3,096. Vivo is offering this phone under such a guaranteed exchange plan at such a low price. With this offer, it has become very easy for users to buy Vivo phones.The company is offering a 70 percent savings on the price of the phone in 12 months in exchange for an exchange plan of Rs 99. Under this plan, if you buy Vivo U10, then you have to get a guaranteed exchange plan of Rs 99 along with the deal price (phone price) of Rs 9,990. In this case, the price of this phone becomes Rs 10,089.

After 9-12 months, you can upgrade the phone

After buying a guaranteed exchange plan, when you buy another phone from Amazon between 9 to 12 months, you will get an exchange value of Rs 6,993 on your Vivo U10. In such a situation, the price of holding a Vivo U10 phone for one year is Rs 3,096.

It is easy to buy Vivo phone

Bestselling Vivo Offers on Smartphones

With this great offer from Vivo, you can buy any bestselling smartphone of the company. To buy a phone under this offer, you have to select the guaranteed exchange price by going to the section with Mobile Protection Plans while checking out. To buy Vivo U10 from Amazon click here.

Select option at checkout

Vivo U10 features and specifications

The phone has a 6.35-inch HD + IPS Halo fullview display with 720×1544 pixels resolution. This phone comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. This phone with dual sim support works on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. Snapdragon 665AIE processor has been given in this phone which comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash for photography. It has an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. This phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfie. The phone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging.

See full specifications