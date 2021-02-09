Currys PC World has launched a new promotion that’ll save you 10 per cent when you buy two Switch games. It’s not massive but, given the infrequency of Nintendo Switch deals, we’ll take the ones we can get.

You can view the full list of Switch games included in the promotion right here, but some of the standouts include Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Simply pick the two you’re after, enter the code ‘SWGAME10’ at the checkout and the saving will be automatically applied.

The discount brings the price of some of the cheaper Switch games down to around £ 33, which is about the usual price we see them on the eShop during a sale. That said, this Currys promotion features the likes of Animal Crossing and Super Mario 3D All-Stars – both of which I’m positive have yet to be as low in the eShop so far.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are still doing a ridiculously good job of holding their value at £ 48. The 10 per cent discount makes the prices more appealing, but they’ve definitely been less in the past.

There doesn’t appear to be an end date specified for the offer so best to take advantage of it while you can. Some of the qualifying games are already out of stock so don’t expect the popular ones to stick around for too long.

