The car is initially designed to serve several owners. Developed countries create their own infrastructure with a credit and insurance system for this transport cycle. In Russia, the car market is not yet well established and is only developing the most favorable schemes for changing personal vehicles. How many years can you drive cars so as not to lose money and then profitably sell them to the next owners?

Until the end of the warranty

Initially, it is assumed that the first owner will drive the new car until the warranty expires or until the end of the loan agreement. As a rule, motorists have time to pay off their debts within three years and are already looking at a new car. By that time, the old one already manages to get bored, and the costs begin to annoy. The mileage of the car is 45-60 thousand kilometers and an expensive MOT is approaching with a change of expensive consumables, including antifreeze, brake pads, a generator belt, etc. … One-time expenses for maintenance can exceed 70 thousand rubles.

In addition, during the first year, an ordinary car of B or C classes becomes cheaper by 20%. In each subsequent year, the cost is reduced by 10% and by the expiration of three years the residual price of the machine is approximately 60%. If you wait longer, you might miss out on the benefits. Therefore, the car is sent for sale.

Often, the owners do not bother themselves with the hassle of finding buyers and give the car to the trade-in to official dealers, for which they receive a discount on the purchase of a new car.

Second hands

The second owners are in a better position than the first. They will lose much less money when reselling. This is especially true of premium cars, which can lose 30% of their value in the first year. In another couple of years, the price drops by 20% and the car is sold for half the previous price. However, in subsequent years, the price stops falling rapidly and stabilizes. Often, after a couple of years, it remains at the same level. A person who buys such a car with a relatively low mileage freezes the invested capital. With the subsequent sale in two or three years, he will return up to 95% of the money spent on the car back.

However, here we must remember that the price of a car also depends on the mileage and for a profitable sale it should not exceed 110 thousand kilometers. By this time, the timing belts and brake discs along with the pads will have to be replaced. In addition, the automatic transmission will require serious maintenance. In general, the second owner tries to sell the car until it starts sucking money out of his pockets. By that time, the car is already about 7 years old.

Long life

The third owner, buying a car, tries to make preventive repairs to all components and assemblies, because he is going to operate the car for many years. He is usually not tied to official dealerships with their maintenance system, is serviced by familiar craftsmen or visits inexpensive services that he trusts. As a rule, the car is held by such owners for 5 or more years. They sell a car already in a fairly well-worn condition and rarely profitably.

According to the statistics of car classifieds sites, owners of cars over 10 years old prefer to change them every 3-5 years. This is done by 42.4% of the respondents. Another 22.2% sell personal vehicles about once every 5-10 years or less. They explain this by the fact that with frequent car changes, there is a high risk of “stumbling” on a problematic copy that has technical faults or legal difficulties. Then you can lose both your car and your money.

Another 20.7% of ad site users change their cars every 2-3 years, considering this the most profitable investment.