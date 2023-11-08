In the film things end badly for the car, but this stunt car is still intact.

The number of cars used in Fast & Furious is now increasing considerably, but you still don’t get the chance to buy such a car every day. Today we have this opportunity. A big muscle car that shone on the silver screen is being auctioned.

At first glance it looks like some neglected car, but Fast & Furious connoisseurs know better. This Chevrolet Monte Carlo played a prominent role in the opening scene of Tokyo Drift. In it, the Chevy competes against a Dodge Viper. Spoiler: both cars end up as total losses.

However, this Monte Carlo is not a total loss, because of course more than one car was used for the recordings. In fact, a total of 11 copies were used. Not all of them made it. Reportedly, four or five are still intact, including this one.

Monte Carlos with different engines were used for the film. In this case there is a 7.4 liter (or 454 cubic inch, if you prefer) V8 under the hood. In good Fast & Furious tradition, this one is not standard. Thanks to a series of upgrades, the engine delivers 476 hp and 725 Nm of torque.

Whether this is enough to beat a third generation Viper in real life? We fear not, but you can still come pretty close. With 500 hp, the Viper is not much stronger and the torque is even slightly less (712 Nm). Furthermore, Fast & Furious taught us: it’s not the ride, it’s the rider.

This Chevrolet Monte Carlo from Fast & Furious is currently in Sweden, where the car is registered as usual. You can currently bid on this car via Collecting Cars. You can place a bid until Friday 7:44 PM.

Check out the iconic scene in which the Monte Carlo takes on a Viper below:

