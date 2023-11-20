This unique Volkswagen is for sale for 25,750 euros and that is without VAT.

You can say a lot about a Volkswagen, but not that they are unique. Of course, you can distinguish yourself with a Touareg R50, Passat W8 4Motion or Phaeton W12. But if you show up with that car at the next VW meeting, you are definitely not alone.

So if you want a Volkswagen that is truly unique, you will have to do your best. You can of course take an existing model and turn it into something very special. But yes, the Harlequin theme has been applied to a VW before and in the end a tuned or modified VW is just a tuned or modified VW.

Volkswagen Saveiro

No, if you want a unique Volkswagen, you have to have THIS car. It is a Volkswagen of which there is only one for sale. We also dare to say that it is the only one in the Netherlands. It is a real one Volkswagen Saveiro.

It could be that you are not familiar with that model. We will briefly explain the VW Saviero for you. The Saveiro is the variant of the Volkswagen Gol, that’s right, Golf but without the ‘f’. The Gol is an extremely popular car built by the Brazilian branch of Volkswagen (Volkswagen do Brasiiiiil, La La La La Lalaaaaaaa).

The Saveiro was introduced in 2009. It is a compact pickup version of the Gol: so a commercial vehicle! In that respect it is a kind of spiritual successor to the original Caddy. Compared to the Gol, the wheelbase is a lot longer: 15 centimeters. There is a choice between a normal cabin and a large cabin, which then has a rear seat.

Price unique Volkswagen

The model has been adjusted several times since 2009. The first facelift was in 2013 and in 2016 the small pick-up received a small update. That is exactly the version you see in the images. This white Saveiro has – like all other Saveiros – a 1.6 liter four-cylinder.

It is a very luxurious car with alloy wheels, air conditioning and electric windows. In Brazil you can get the Saveiro in a very basic version with ham and eggs.

The price of this unique Volkswagen is not cheap. The selling party would like to get 26,750 euros for it. This does not include VAT. In addition to the fact that you have a special VW under your belt, you get a 24-month warranty on this car with less than 3,000 km on the clock. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

