When it comes to classics, we are mainly talking about European cars and perhaps some Americans, but Japan has produced far fewer iconic classics. However, the Fairlady Z is a car that has achieved true classic status. And a special copy of this is now being auctioned in the Netherlands.

During its lifetime, the Fairlady Z was given a slightly larger engine. It started in 1969 with a 2.0 and ended (via the 240Z and 260Z) with a 2.8 in the 280Z. This was only supplied to the North American market. Despite its larger engine capacity, the 280Z was only barely more powerful than the 260Z (with 170 instead of 165 hp).

That doesn't matter, such a Datsun 280Z is a very special appearance in the Netherlands. And this one especially, because this car has been extensively modified. That is the case with some classics not donebut with a Japanese person that is of course allowed.

The color is not original anyway, because cars were of course not delivered in matte gray in the 1970s. This color is not completely 'period correct', but the car can handle it surprisingly well. If you look closely you will see that there is also a gold-colored pinstripe running down the side.

This Datsun is also equipped with a series of adjustments, such as different headlights, wheel arch extensions, a larger spoiler, carbon exterior mirrors and a custom exhaust. It may or may not be your taste, but at least it is a coherent whole.

What is immediately noticeable in the interior is the fact that a roll cage has been installed. That usually means that the interior is very spartan, but in this case it's not that bad. With the beautiful brown leather and the wooden gear knob, it is a stylish interior.

This unique Datsun 280Z first camped in Dubai, but has now found its way to the Netherlands, where the car is offered by Collecting Cars. Enthusiasts can still bid until 7:40 PM tomorrow evening.

