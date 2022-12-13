Because this is surely the ultimate dream for the older person who was still a young person in the 90’s…

When I used to talk about cars with my friends, we talked about the unattainable ones, of course, but also about the cars that went a little more towards our reach. Some of us loved the Golf GTI or even VR6, others liked the Kadett GSi 16v more and still others liked the fast Clios more.

But one of the nicest and coolest cars of that time was often skipped, the Honda CRX. While it was really not inferior to the aforementioned examples. In fact, in most cases they drove circles around a GTI or Clio 16V.

Buy the ultimate 90’s dream

Fortunately, in 2022, that insight has changed. These days we do appreciate the Honda CRX. And if one comes up for sale that has also been changed, we think we should report it. Whose deed.

Our friend Rachid has been doing a lot of searching on Marktplaats again and came up with this copy. And even if it looks like an ordinary CRX at first glance, it is by no means. This one is really fast. It has a completely different engine in it.

Just wait until the V-TEC kicks in, boy

The seller has actually made it work. The original 1.6 16v had to make way for something bigger, stronger and faster. Well, let’s tell him otherwise, he can do that much better like us than U.S

The original B16A1 has been replaced by a high compression B20 VTEC. The B20B lower block (from a Honda CR-V with 110,000 km) with the head of a B16A1 has been completely overhauled: valves, valve springs, oil pump, piston rings, modified engine mounts, faster camshafts Skunk2, throttle valve 68mm BLOX Racing Tuner series, Blackworks Racing 84mm steel head gasket, ARP connecting rod bolts, ARP head bolts, Buddyclub pulleys, NGK Iridium Spark plugs (8 heat range), MSD Ignition spark plug wires. The engine has been tuned by Sneaky Tuning, runs on Euro98 and the maximum speed is safely set.

And with this the block achieves a maximum power of 222 hp! In such a small mess! Unfortunately, the seller fails to mention how quickly this ultimate 90’s dream for the older youngster has become, but believe us when we say it has become a little rocket.

And you can own it!

And the best thing is; if you, like the undersigned, come from the period 1975-1985, then this is really something for you. And it is, as said, on Marktplaats. Not very cheap, but you get that with special projects. And let this be a special project!

They want 14,250 euros for it, so you get the above engine, but also a CRX with black leather upholstery, sunroof and 282,000 kilometers on the clock. Which, by the way, do not say everything, the engine has only run 15,500 km since it was installed in 2012.

And moreover, you finally get the chance to get rid of all those dull GTIs too quickly. So.

Then buy!

This article Buy this ultimate 90’s dream for the older youngster appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #ultimate #90s #dream #older #youngster