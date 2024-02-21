The asking price of this BMW 323i Individual is really not that bad. However, there is a blemish. Or four smudges, to be precise.

We all do it sometimes: during working hours we look for fairly average cars that have a special design. All options on the basic three-cylinder or big engine in combination with fabric upholstery. Of course, the real gems in a special configuration are the most fun. What inspired someone to choose a certain color combination? Well: those are thoughts that are best had during working hours.

Well, today we have another one for you! Perfect with King's Day coming up (you know, the day you knew was coming). It is a BMW 3 Series of the E46 generation. The car comes from the heyday of BMW: namely the year 2000. Almost all brand values, fanboys and attitude towards the brand actually come from this period.

In this case it is a very special example. The paint color is Arizona Sun Metallic, from the BMW Individual collection. It is also an M Sport that has the optional 18-inch wheels (Style 72). Man, man, man: this is a treat for the fans.

Configuration BMW 323i Individual

The interior is at least as special. That is also Arizona Sun! And what's really special is that it is not leather, but a fabric-Alcantara combination! Now it is of course true that the BMW leather (especially chicken leather like Dakota) is not very good, while they have quite nice fabric upholstery. It's an M Sport, so you do have an anthracite headliner and those great sports seats. In this case they even have lumbar support! Yes, that is an option at BMW (still).

It's a BMW 323i Individual, so that means the engine is BIGGER than the figure suggests. Those good old days too. Under the hood is a 2.5 liter straight-six engine, the M52B25. This produces only 170 hp and 245 Nm and is linked to a manual gearbox with five (!) forward gears.

This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. That is no longer so easy in 2024. The top speed of 231 km/h is. In any case, you don't buy this BMW because of the raw power, but precisely because of the silky smooth running of that six-cylinder. And you can keep up with the traffic more than just fine.

Smear

Is it all hosanna with this BMW 323i Individual? Well, there is a blemish. And we really don't do this to be negative about everything. But a car of this caliber and this price (you also have a nice 325i E90 for it) should have nice tires.

In this case we see that Barum Bravuris 5 rubber was chosen. That's like going to a star restaurant and eating with plastic cutlery. Yes, it is physically possible, but it seriously detracts from the premium experience. It also saves a little on overhead, but should you want that?

To be fair, that tire is listed on TyreReviews (great website). still quite nice reviews, but this just needs a nice set of premium tires. Interested? You can view the ad here!

Check out our BMW 3 Series E46 purchase advice here to see what you should pay attention to when purchasing:

Read more? These are 9 cars that look better with orange flashing lights!

This article Buy this special orange BMW 323i Individual for little money first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #special #orange #BMW #323i #Individual