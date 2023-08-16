With this confiscated SLS AMG you can make a splash. Truck and Pagoda must be ordered separately (or confiscated)

Yesterday we talked about the party that McLaren celebrated about the existence of the SLR McLaren. This super fast supercar was not immediately understood by everyone, although it turned out to be a hugely successful car.

The SLR McLaren sold better than all other supercars of its time. And that at a starting price of at least 6 tons each. Admittedly, almost all of them were bought by Manny Koshbin, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun.

The SLR was succeeded by the SLS and that was a different type of car. That nose is even longer here, if possible. That’s a holdover from the Daimler-Chrysler era.

The platform was intended for both the new Viper and Mercedes supercar. The SLS is a special one. Again you would think that an SL63 AMG would be sufficient if you want a Benz with a large 6.2 V8, long hood, automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Seized SLS

With the SLS it is all a bit more. The 6.2 V8 delivers 571 hp in this model, against 525 hp in the SL63 and the hood is even longer. So win-win! A major difference between the two models is the roof construction. With the SL you always have the Vario roof (metal folding roof), the SLS is available as a coupé (with gull-wing doors) and as a roadster (with doors for grown people) and that is exactly the car that is for sale at domains.

It is a black copy with black rims, not the most chic combination. The interior with black-ivory leather interior is a nice change. The car is from 2012 and has run 61,163 km since then.

The car was confiscated a while ago. Jeroen (better known as @Volvo4life on Autoblog) did some research and found out that the SLS was confiscated in 2022. Check out the Police Twitter here (PolitieX sounds so dirty) The Mercedes were removed from their natural habitat (the trailer park) and now it’s time for the car to generate some money for Mother.

Then buy?

Should you buy the XZ-394-F then? Well, yes, actually, of course, but of course you have to take a few things into account. It is an import car, because this SLS comes from the United States and it has had a hard life there.

In fact, there is quite a bit of damage done. The front on the left has had a tap. Not the worst in itself, but every time you enter the chassis number WDDRK7HA9CA008254, you will see that damage box.

So is it worth it? Yes, because if the damage is properly repaired, you can still enjoy it. Of course it is important that you do not pay too much for it. That is actually the stumbling point.

Up to a ton it is fun, above that it is seriously a lot of money for a trans-continental damage box and you better save a little for a good copy with less interesting history. Don’t forget that there are always a few issues with these types of cars that you need to fix. As @wouter says, “You shouldn’t be surprised that you have a 10k turn, because that’s just what it costs.”

Interested? The advertisement of the seized SLS on domains can be viewed here!

Photo credit: Police Unit North Brabant

Thanks to @volvo4life for tipping!

