It may have been the best year ever for the hot hatch. Literally anything was possible during that period. It was the period when manufacturers started installing nice, big engines in average cars. Volkswagen lagged behind a bit. The Golf GTI was not great (at least as a hot hatch) and the V6 4Motion was only tuned for comfort. But in 2003, Volkswagen went sporty with perhaps the coolest übar hatch ever made: the Volkswagen Golf R32.

the basis was still the – from a dynamic point of view – limited PQ platform, but VW Individual (which developed and built the car) only threw expensive premium upgrades at it. The car received a 3.2 liter VR6 engine, four-wheel drive, large wheels and a stiffer suspension.

Optionally you could even choose a DSG transmission (the first road car ever) and those special König sports buckets. Normally that is what someone retrofits in their Porsche 993, but at Volkswagen you could get it as standard.

Despite the fact that the Golf V GTI is the better car from a dynamic point of view, you see that the prices for the first generation Golf R32 are extremely high. The Golf IV is a crowd favorite and the R32 is the ultimate variant. Coincidentally, an Autoblog reader came across this copy Marketplace Auto. It looks like a Golf R32 and has all the features of a Golf R32. And yet it is not a Golf R32. At least, not a real one.

The car was born as a regular Golf 2.8 V6 4Motion. Only later was the car converted into an R32. It appears that only original parts have been used. To be honest, you have to have a carpenter's eye or a real one @techniekmeneer to be able to see that this is not a real R32.

There is a nice surprise under the hood, because the 2.8 is not there. Nope, here you will find the real 3.2 VR6. This time not one from a Golf R32, but from the Audi TT 3.2 quattro. The advantage of that car was that the engine in the Audi produced no less than 13 hp more.

This copy is from 2000, a few years before the Golf R32 came onto the market. The basis was the 2.8. The car has run 164,282 km, but the engine is only 20,000 km old. In short, that will last a while. And yes, we know: it's not a real R32, but the price reflects that. For 13,995 it can shine on the McDrive. Interested? You can view the ad here!

