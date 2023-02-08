You have the SLS AMG and the AMG GT, but there was also the SLS AMG GT.

There is already a new AMG GT in the pipeline, but the SLS AMG has certainly not been forgotten. This car is guaranteed to become an icon, which the AMG GT will probably not (or to a lesser extent) become.

The AMG GT has been available in countless flavors, but with the SLS AMG there was considerably less choice. You had the regular and at some point there was the Black Series. However, there was another variant: the SLS AMG GT. One of them is now on Marktplaats.

The GT is not very different from the regular SLS. In fact, as a car spotter you have to come from a good family if you want to recognize the GT. You can really only recognize the SLS AMG GT by the rims, the flatter logo in the grille and the badge on the back.

Under the skin, Mercedes had indeed made the necessary adjustments. For example, the GT has 591 hp instead of 571 hp. There is also an improved Speedshift automatic transmission, which shifts more smoothly. The chassis also received an upgrade with “AMG Ride Control Performance”.

The SLS AMG GT is a rare appearance in the Netherlands. Of the 181 SLSs registered in our country, only 10 are SLS AMG GTs. One of them has now appeared on Marktplaats.

It is an SLS AMG GT Roadster, so unfortunately you have to do without Gullwing doors. The previous owners had little fun with it, because the mileage is still very low. Since 2013, it has only driven 5,323 km.

The car gets up Marketplace offered for just under two tons, to be precise €198,750. That means that a ton has already been written off, because the new price was € 302,080 at the time.

