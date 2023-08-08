A real purist box, this 911 from Magnus Walker.

Nowadays almost every 911 is equipped with a turbo. Or rather, two turbos. The GT3, GT3 RS and S/T are the only exceptions, which still have the atmospheric four-liter six-cylinder.

But there was once a time when the turbo was actually a plus. Nowadays, turbos are very efficient in addition to being powerful. In the past, the turbo had only one purpose, more power! Such a car is Magnus Walker’s Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.

911 from Magnus Walker: 930 Turbo Carrera

Magnus Walker is a Brit who hasn’t shaved in years and seems to love every car he buys. The Briton, who lives in California1, has a whole warehouse full of Porsches, so he has to make a little space every now and then.

It is a 911 Turbo Carrera, as the car was called in the US in the first years before it became just 911 Turbo. The car was once bought new by a leasing company and passed to the next owner in 1982. He had him under his wing for 29 years, in 2012 Magnus Walker took over. Now is the time for the next owner and that could be you!

The color Ice Green Metallic fits beautifully with the Dark Green interior with window coverings for the seats. Of course there are great Fuchs rims available. We also see beautiful fog lights and a special Turbo sticker set. Because of the color of the car it is not immediately noticeable, but it is certainly a nice period-correct feature.

Signs of use

The car is not completely perfect. There are obvious traces of use, as you would expect from a car from 1977. Not a problem in itself, then you at least dare to take part in it. Obviously this is not going to be a cheap joke. Legendary car, famous owner. Magnus Walker’s 911 is currently being auctioned at Bring A Trailer.

This expires in 6 days, so the price will still rise a little and that’s the bad news. The highest bid is already NOW at $ 140,911. We estimate that this will add up a bit. We would not directly recommend buying and shipping to Europe. The American versions are tuned for much worse petrol and therefore deliver less power and torque, only 245 hp, while the EU spec has 260 horses on board.

So now the question remains for you: what would you maximum offer for the 911 of Magnus Walker? Let us know in the comments!

