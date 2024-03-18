“I had this toy, this wooden truck, a Porsche racing truck. I just had the idea to make this as a toy for adults, so that's how this all started,” says Austrian architect Alexander Serda. The best man bought a Man TGX truck, a Rolfo trailer and six of the finest Porsche 911s of the 991 generation. Now his Porsche 911 collection with truck and trailer is for sale.

And what a collection Serda has put together. He is the first owner of all six Porsches and they have driven less than 50 kilometers. Since December last year, the owner has wanted to get rid of his collection. And since then, the Porsches have been kept in a shed where it is a constant 22 degrees, where they wear a cover and where the 911s are placed on special mats so that the tires do not dent.

In addition to those Elves, the buyer will receive a truck and a trailer with the Porsche 911 collection. The Man truck has a 15.2-liter inline-six engine and can tow 44,000 kilos. So six Porsches should be possible. The seller is RPM Technik, which does not want to reveal the exact price of the collection. The seller does tell us that the next owner of the 911s will have to pay 'more than two million pounds including taxes'. Let's see what you get in return.

Porsche 911 GT3 Clubsport

This 911 GT3 dates from 2018 and has only driven 42 kilometers in its life. The 4.0-liter boxer engine produces 510 hp and sends that power to the rear wheels. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 320 km/h. The owner had the navigation system removed from this 911 to lose some weight.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

The second Porsche is this 911 GT3 Touring that has seen even less of the world. It has only been driven 16 kilometers. Just like the GT3 Clubsport above, this 911 has a manual gearbox and an equally stronger six-cylinder provides the power. You can try to drown out the engine noise with the Bose sound system.

Porsche 911 R

This one above is the only car in the Porsche 911 collection that is of the 991 generation instead of the 991.2 generation. Only 991 units of this R were built, with this example wearing the color Carrera white with red accents. Under the skin there is a lightweight clutch and flywheel. There are only 44 kilometers left on the odometer.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The collection is of course not complete without the highlight: the 911 GT3 RS. The yellow-black color combination is reminiscent of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS that we drove a while back. The GT3 RS above is from 2018 and has only run 26 kilometers. This car received the Weissach package and has 525 hp. Shifting is done via a PDK automatic transmission and, just like with the GT3 Clubsport from earlier, the navigation has been removed.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

This racing 911 begs you to take it onto the track. It hasn't been driven around yet. It is so new that it is still on tires for transport. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer was built in 2018 and has a 4.0-liter boxer engine that produces 492 hp at a maximum of 8,500 rpm. Shifting is done via a six-speed sequential transmission.

Porsche 911 GT3R

You thought Alpine's F1 car consisted of a lot of carbon fiber? Then take a look at this GT3R. This 911 was built for the 2016 racing season and is incredibly light thanks to the carbon fiber. The 510 hp engine propels the box of only 1,200 kilos. The panels are easy to remove and put back on the car in case something goes wrong. This 911 racer has also driven less than a kilometer on the track. Well, will you make an offer on the whole thing?