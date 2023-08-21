Unfortunately, the Ferrari is not included in the price, but who knows, there may be some negotiation.

We were unsure whether we were looking at the ad for a car or the ad for a house, but it’s really about the house. The photo you see above this article does not come from Marktplaats or Autoscout, but from Funda.

We don’t have to ask what the owner’s favorite color is, because that is obvious. The owner is a bit like Jan des Bouvrie from Limburg: both the outside and the inside are white.

The Ferrari is also white, but this is not just any white Ferrari. It seems that the Tailor Made department has come into play. This 488 Spider is equipped with blue accents, a blue interior and even blue rims. Not an everyday combination, but the whole thing looks damn tasty.

The Ferrari is only for the photos in the driveway, because of course this car just has a safe and dry place in the garage. Or rather: in one of the two garages. This Limburg villa has a double garage with space for six cars.

This is not an empty space for the current owner, because we count five cars in the photos. In addition to the Ferrari, the owner has two more fun cars: a Porsche 997 Turbo Cabrio and something that looks like a Mercedes W111 Coupé. There are one for everyday use Audi Q5 and a Q8.

The house can be found in Brunssum in Limburg and has a living area of ​​320 square meters. The asking price Funda is €1,395,000. Again: that excludes the Ferrari. You will have to arrange a matching car yourself.

